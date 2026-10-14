Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey Bring 'GIGANTE' Collaboration to Streetwear With New Collection

GIGANTE originated at Pelayo’s Gemini exhibition in Los Angeles, merging his classical-meets-street “Street Baroque” style with the OBEY founder’s visual language.

The online drop adds new colorways beyond the event-exclusive red pieces, giving the artwork what Pelayo calls “another life through something people can actually wear.”

Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey expanded their GIGANTE collaboration into limited-edition T-shirts, hoodies, and skate decks after debuting the collection at ComplexCon Los Angeles 2026.

Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey are taking their artistic partnership beyond the canvas with a new collection that brings their GIGANTE collaboration into the world of streetwear. The two artists released a limited-edition apparel collection on Friday (Oct. 9), featuring T-shirts, hoodies and skate decks inspired by their collaborative artwork. The collection is available through Pelayo's official website following its debut at ComplexCon Los Angeles 2026. The initial release featured exclusive red T-shirts and hoodies available only at ComplexCon, while the online drop introduces additional colorways for fans who missed out on the event.

For Pelayo, the collection represents another opportunity to bring his artwork to audiences outside traditional galleries. "I'm a painter first. That's the foundation of everything I do. I grew up around paintings, graffiti, skateboards, album covers and T-shirts, all of it. A strong image has the ability to travel. With GIGANTE, Shep and I made a piece of art together, and now that work gets another life through something people can actually wear," Pelayo said. “Shepard has been a source of inspiration since I was a kid and a mentor over the last decade,” he added. “To create something alongside him is an absolute bucket list moment. His creative genius and method for art making is a pleasure to study and absorb. I’m a student of the game first, so being able to learn from him means everything to me.” The Los Angeles-based artist has built a reputation for blending classical painting techniques with contemporary street culture. His style, sometimes described as "Street Baroque," draws inspiration from artists such as Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Velázquez while incorporating influences from graffiti, skateboarding and hip-hop.

Pelayo has also established a connection to the music world through his work with Westside Gunn and Griselda Records. Among his most recognizable contributions is the alternate artwork for Gunn's Pray for Paris, which reimagines the Mona Lisa with a smiley face. Fairey, meanwhile, is best known for founding OBEY and creating the iconic "HOPE" portrait of former President Barack Obama.