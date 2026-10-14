Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey Bring 'GIGANTE' Collaboration to Streetwear With New Collection

Key Takeaways
- Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey expanded their GIGANTE collaboration into limited-edition T-shirts, hoodies, and skate decks after debuting the collection at ComplexCon Los Angeles 2026.
- The online drop adds new colorways beyond the event-exclusive red pieces, giving the artwork what Pelayo calls “another life through something people can actually wear.”
- GIGANTE originated at Pelayo’s Gemini exhibition in Los Angeles, merging his classical-meets-street “Street Baroque” style with the OBEY founder’s visual language.
Isaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey are taking their artistic partnership beyond the canvas with a new collection that brings their GIGANTE collaboration into the world of streetwear.
The two artists released a limited-edition apparel collection on Friday (Oct. 9), featuring T-shirts, hoodies and skate decks inspired by their collaborative artwork. The collection is available through Pelayo's official website following its debut at ComplexCon Los Angeles 2026.
The initial release featured exclusive red T-shirts and hoodies available only at ComplexCon, while the online drop introduces additional colorways for fans who missed out on the event.
For Pelayo, the collection represents another opportunity to bring his artwork to audiences outside traditional galleries.
"I'm a painter first. That's the foundation of everything I do. I grew up around paintings, graffiti, skateboards, album covers and T-shirts, all of it. A strong image has the ability to travel. With GIGANTE, Shep and I made a piece of art together, and now that work gets another life through something people can actually wear," Pelayo said.
“Shepard has been a source of inspiration since I was a kid and a mentor over the last decade,” he added. “To create something alongside him is an absolute bucket list moment. His creative genius and method for art making is a pleasure to study and absorb. I’m a student of the game first, so being able to learn from him means everything to me.”
The Los Angeles-based artist has built a reputation for blending classical painting techniques with contemporary street culture. His style, sometimes described as "Street Baroque," draws inspiration from artists such as Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Velázquez while incorporating influences from graffiti, skateboarding and hip-hop.
Pelayo has also established a connection to the music world through his work with Westside Gunn and Griselda Records. Among his most recognizable contributions is the alternate artwork for Gunn's Pray for Paris, which reimagines the Mona Lisa with a smiley face.
Fairey, meanwhile, is best known for founding OBEY and creating the iconic "HOPE" portrait of former President Barack Obama.
The two artists' relationship stretches back years, beginning when they met at the funeral of renowned screen printer Richard Duardo, who had worked with Fairey and Pelayo's father. Their connection eventually developed into a mentorship, with Fairey becoming a supporter and collector of Pelayo's work.
"Isaac has a serious respect for craft and art history, and he's willing to disrupt those traditions and make them his own. That's something I connect with," Fairey said. "I've always believed art should reach people wherever they encounter it. Prints, posters, skateboards and T-shirts have been part of my visual language from the beginning. GIGANTE gave us a chance to bring our approaches together."
“What initially interested me about Isaac's work was his technical ability and the way he approaches classical painting with a contemporary sensibility,” Fairey added, per a press release. “There's a tremendous amount of discipline involved in developing those skills, but Isaac also has the confidence to take something familiar and reinterpret it through his own experiences and influences."
The original GIGANTE artwork debuted earlier this year as part of Pelayo's Gemini solo exhibition at Mad Rabbit Studios in Los Angeles' Arts District.
The limited-edition GIGANTE collection is available now at isaacpelayo.com.