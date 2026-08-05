Pacha Turns Its Ibiza Legacy Into A Wearable Collection

For five decades, Pacha has been at the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife, cementing itself as one of the island’s most recognisable cultural institutions.



Its iconic cherry logo has become a symbol of Ibiza’s vibrant culture, uniting generations of music lovers, creatives and ravers under one unmistakable identity. Now, that same energy finds a new expression with the launch of The Pacha Collection: Sunrise Psicodelia, a new apparel range that captures the essence of the White Isle in wearable form.



Created to celebrate Pacha’s 50th anniversary, the collection draws inspiration from the rhythm of life on the island. From golden sunrises and lazy afternoons to euphoric sunsets and unforgettable nights, each piece reflects the moments that have defined the brand’s legacy. Colour palettes, relaxed silhouettes and bold graphics channel the carefree attitude that has made Pacha synonymous with self-expression and escapism.



Split across themes including Cherry Candy and After Dark, the collection moves effortlessly between beach days and late-night dancefloors, offering elevated essentials that feel just as at home in Ibiza as they do in the city. The launch is also accompanied by a refreshed retail experience, giving fans a new way to experience the Pacha lifestyle.



The collection represents another step in Pacha’s evolution, bringing together its iconic imagery and fashion offering in a way that feels relevant for today. Through Sunrise Psicodelia, the brand continues to explore new avenues while staying connected to the elements that have shaped its story over the years.



You can cop the full collection from the Pacha webstore.