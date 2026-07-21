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Gallery Dept. Expands Creative Imprint With First-Ever Eyewear Line

The collection, designed by Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas, includes five individual silhouettes.

Gallery Dept.
Gallery Dept.

West Coast clothing brand Gallery Dept. has launched a new chapter by expanding their creative vision into eyewear.

Designed by Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas, the collection includes five silhouettes with acetate and metal materials that range from sport-focused to traditional shapes. Each frame is named after a date that holds particular significance to Thomas, although he welcomes supporters to make their own interpretation of the meaning through memory, identity and individuality.

“Eyewear has always been a dream of mine. It has been a big part of my uniform being from Hollywood, CA,” Thomas said in press materials. “Speaking for myself, aside from a watch, it’s the accessory that completes a look.”

The collection launches July 21 on the official Gallery Dept. website and its retail locations in Los Angeles and Miami.

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