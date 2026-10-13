Disney and Golden Goose Team Up for Mickey & Friends Collection and Global Customization Tour

Disney and Golden Goose are joining forces for a new collection that brings Mickey Mouse and his friends into luxury fashion once more. On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the Italian fashion brand announced its latest collaboration with Disney, introducing a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection featuring sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The partnership will also include a worldwide tour where fans can customize their purchases with the help of Disney artists and Golden Goose's expert artisans, known as Dream Makers. The collection puts a Disney-inspired spin on some of Golden Goose's signature pieces, including its popular Super-Star sneaker, redesigned with vintage-inspired gray suede and the brand's recognizable white leather star. The shoes will be available in men's, women's, and children's sizes.

Beyond footwear, the capsule includes oversized reversible bomber jackets, distressed sweatshirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, baseball caps, and kids’ clothing.

Fans looking to add their own personal touch can also choose from Disney-themed patches, pins, charms, and embellished shoelace sets. Select products can be customized with screen-printed Disney graphics through Golden Goose's Co-Creation experience. The collaboration extends beyond the clothing and footwear, with both brands launching a global Co-Creation tour featuring Disney character artists at select Golden Goose stores.

During the events, Disney artists will customize products with Mickey & Friends designs and create live illustrations on special co-branded cards that guests can take home. Golden Goose's Dream Makers will also lead interactive workshops where visitors can create Mickey Mouse ears, color Disney comic-book illustrations, and design personalized keychains. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a special Mickey & Friends balloon created exclusively for the partnership.

The tour will visit several major cities worldwide, including New York, Orlando, Miami, Mexico City, Milan, Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul. The first event is scheduled for Wednesday (Oct. 14) at Golden Goose's South Coast Plaza location in Orange County, California. Additional activations will continue through early December. The collaboration also pays tribute to Mickey Mouse's nearly century-long influence on popular culture. Its accompanying campaign incorporates space-inspired artwork, combining Disney's imaginative storytelling with Golden Goose's signature vintage aesthetic. The Disney x Golden Goose collection is available globally beginning Oct. 13 through the Golden Goose website and select retail locations worldwide. Fans interested in attending the Co-Creation events can find scheduling and registration information through the brand's official channels.

Check out more photos of the collection below.