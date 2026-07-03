Golden Goose

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Latest Stories

Sneakers

New Balance Sues Golden Goose Over 'Copycat' Dad Shoes

New Balance says Golden Goose's 'Dad-Star' shoe infringes on its trade dress.

Victor Deng1058 days ago
golden goose
Sneakers

Golden Goose to Make Canadian Debut With Toronto Location

The Italian luxury brand will open its first Canadian store this year.

Megan Ebreo2020 days ago

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