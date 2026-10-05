Shinola Teams With Cheerios to Celebrate Launch of Automatic ‘Duck Watch'

Shinola has partnered with Cheerios to celebrate the launch of an exclusive automatic watch collection.
On Monday (Oct. 5), the Detroit timepiece design brand announced the Duck Automatic in a four-piece collection reimagined in a 38mm case. With a campaign starring internet personalities and entertainers including Tefi Pessoa, Kareem Rahma, NEMS, and Benton McClintock, three styles in collection are powered by Miyota 9015 Premium with roughly 42 hours of power reserves; while a fourth style includes the new Miyota 9085 with approximately 80 hours of power reserve.
The watches come in four colors: stainless steel, alabaster stainless steel, black and PVD Gold.
While the watches will be available for purchase at Shinola stores along with the brand’s official website, they’ve also partnered with Cheerios for a collectible “Duck Watching Snack” Cheerios box, limited to 100 with none available to buy.
“We’re all competing with an endless number of things for our time and attention,” stated Shinola CMO Kevin Wertz. “The idea behind this campaign is surprisingly simple: sometimes the best use of your time is whatever you choose to do with it. The Duck Automatic gave us a fun, unexpected way to tell that story while introducing an important new watch for the brand.”
The collection launches on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with the Miyota 9015-
powered styles being priced at $895, while the gold 9015-powered style and the Miyota 9085-powered gift set are set at $1,095.