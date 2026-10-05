Shinola Teams With Cheerios to Celebrate Launch of Automatic ‘Duck Watch'

Shinola has partnered with Cheerios to celebrate the launch of an exclusive automatic watch collection.

On Monday (Oct. 5), the Detroit timepiece design brand announced the Duck Automatic in a four-piece collection reimagined in a 38mm case. With a campaign starring internet personalities and entertainers including Tefi Pessoa, Kareem Rahma, NEMS, and Benton McClintock, three styles in collection are powered by Miyota 9015 Premium with roughly 42 hours of power reserves; while a fourth style includes the new Miyota 9085 with approximately 80 hours of power reserve.

The watches come in four colors: stainless steel, alabaster stainless steel, black and PVD Gold.