Disney Announces 'Zootopia 3' at D23: 'The Bunny and the Fox Will Be Back!'

Disney has officially announced Zootopia 3, bringing Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde back to the big screen.

On Friday (August 14), stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Qua, alongside Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush, took the stage at Anaheim's D23 to share the news with fans. "The bunny and the fox will be back!" Bush declared.

He also confirmed the new film will follow a storyline centered on birds, a direction the franchise had been signaling for some time. Zootopia 2 planted a post-credits scene in which a feather drifts onto Judy's windowsill beside a carrot-shaped recorder playing Nick's voice, and the film also hid an in-world easter egg password reading: "Part 3 is for real and birds are too."

The announcement comes on the back of Zootopia 2's extraordinary box-office run. The sequel, released in November 2025, posted the fourth-biggest global opening weekend of all time and the largest launch weekend ever for an animated film, earning $1.85 billion worldwide.

At the Zootopia 2 premiere, Goodwin, who voices rabbit officer Judy Hopps, made it no secret that she wanted to see the franchise return. "I'm putting everything out there trying to manifest a number three, after a much shorter break," she said.