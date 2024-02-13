Playboi Carti Spotted in $1,400 Pelle Pelle Heritage Jackets

Playboi Carti, whose new album and first since Whole Lotta Red will hopefully be arriving soon to quell our collective discontent, recently turned fans attention to the leather offerings of Pelle Pelle.

At the artist formerly known as Kanye West's recent Vultures 1 event in New York, Carti was seen in one of the Michigan-headquartered brand's Heritage Jackets, specifically this one featuring an oversized Soda Club design on the back. The jacket boasts a number of additional noteworthy design details including satin lining and plush leather sleeves, among others.