Playboi Carti Spotted in $1,400 Pelle Pelle Heritage Jackets

Carti wore one colorway for his appearance during Ye's 'Vultures 1' event in New York.

Feb 13, 2024
Playboi Carti, whose new album and first since Whole Lotta Red will hopefully be arriving soon to quell our collective discontent, recently turned fans attention to the leather offerings of Pelle Pelle.

At the artist formerly known as Kanye West's recent Vultures 1 event in New York, Carti was seen in one of the Michigan-headquartered brand's Heritage Jackets, specifically this one featuring an oversized Soda Club design on the back. The jacket boasts a number of additional noteworthy design details including satin lining and plush leather sleeves, among others.

This isn't the only Pelle Pelle piece Carti has been spotted in as of late. In a photo recently shared to social media, the "H00DBYAIR" artist was seen in an alternate colorway of the Heritage. Both the black and yellow options are currently available on the Pelle Pelle site for $1,400. A third option in caramel is also available.

Below, see a more detailed breakdown of Carti's recent looks from @kazkaz999.

Carti, of course, is known for rocking outfits that quickly have dedicated fans and mere appreciators alike clamoring for IDs on individual pieces. This has been particularly true in the current era of Carti-ology, the musical results of which may or may not end up carrying the title I Am Music.

In the meantime, Carti's recent string of (excellent) non-traditionally released singles and his contributions to the aforementioned Vultures 1 will have to keep fans satiated.

