Beyoncé Sports Cowboy Hat While Supporting Model Nephew Julez at Luar's NYFW Show

Following the announcement of Act II, the country album installment of the Renaissance trilogy, Beyoncé was spotted going full western while supporting her model nephew Daniel 'Julez' Smith Jr. as he hit the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Seated next to her mother Tina Knowles, the singer-songwriter was all smiles as she sported an extravagant outfit. In a monotone silver blazer covered in sparkling jewels, she paired the getup with shades, a big cowboy hat, and matching color thigh-high boots. Needless to say, her country era is in full swing after embracing the sounds of dance, house, and disco for her 2022 album Renaissance.