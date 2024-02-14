Beyoncé Sports Cowboy Hat While Supporting Model Nephew Julez at Luar's NYFW Show

Following the announcement of Act II, the country album installment of the Renaissance trilogy, Beyoncé was spotted going full western while supporting her model nephew Daniel 'Julez' Smith Jr. as he hit the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Seated next to her mother Tina Knowles, the singer-songwriter was all smiles as she sported an extravagant outfit. In a monotone silver blazer covered in sparkling jewels, she paired the getup with shades, a big cowboy hat, and matching color thigh-high boots. Needless to say, her country era is in full swing after embracing the sounds of dance, house, and disco for her 2022 album Renaissance.
As seen below, Julez's mother Solange Knowles, who welcomed him in 2004 with ex-husband Daniel Smith, shared pictures of him on Instagram following the Luar SS24 collection show.
Julez's grandmother also shared a video of him walking the runway, clearly proud of her grandson. "Julez closing out Fashion Week walking for @Luar Raul these clothes are fire !!!" she wrote alongside the clip, shared on Instagram.
During the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Bey surprised fans by announcing her album Act II and dropping two singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Alongside an ad that pays tribute to the 1984 Win Wenders classic Paris, Texas, Bey was seen switching between radio stations as she listened to various country songs. Finally, fans were treated to a glimpse of what's to come with a preview of "Texas Hold 'Em," which showed up on streaming services just moments later.
Act II is due on March 29, but some country radio stations are reportedly already refusing to play her new tunes.