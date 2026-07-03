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Shaq Shows Off Teal-Painted Toenails During Podcast Visit
Sports

Shaquille O’Neal Defends His ‘Beautiful’ Teal-Painted Toes on Podcast

After Natalie Friedman joked about giving him an ‘express pedicure,’ Shaq proudly defended his polished toes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
Shaq Slams 'Embarrassing' Angel Reese Trolls
Sports

Shaq Explodes on Angel Reese Haters: 'I Wish I Could Punch Some of Them in the Face'

Inside Shaq’s fiery defense of Angel Reese and why he says online bullying of women’s basketball stars has finally gone too far.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Two basketball players in action on the court, including Karl-Anthony Towns in a Knicks jersey
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Feeling Late Mother's Presence During NBA Finals Debut: 'I Was Seeing Her'

KAT attributes the sense of peace he felt in Wednesday's game to his late mother, who died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Charles Barkley rests his head on Shaquille O'Neal's shoulder. Both are holding microphones and smiling, wearing suits.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Used His Master's Degree Graduation to Jokingly Shade Charles Barkley

Shaq has earned a master's degree from Louisiana State University, where he also played college basketball.

Joe Price59 days ago
DETROIT, MI - MAY 13: Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round Two Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: TNT college basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Connecticut Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Max Strus a 'Pretty Man,' Refuses to 'Look Him Dead in the Eyes'

Barkley gushed about the Cleveland Cavaliers guard being "good-looking."

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 09: Las Vegas Aces minority owner Tom Brady applauds during a 2025 WNBA championship ring ceremony for the Aces before the team's home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defeated the Aces 99-66.
Music

Shaq Recalls Being 400 Pounds, Jokes He Wants to Be As 'Sexy' As Tom Brady

The retired NBA player joked that he "couldn't stop" looking at Brady.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal, wearing glasses and a black hoodie, smiles while holding a TNT Sports microphone.
Sports

Woman Who Went Viral With Boyfriend at Pacers Game Calls Shaq ‘Horny Uncle’ After Interview (UPDATE)

Grace Camille was interviewed by Shaq, who offered to buy an engagement ring for her and her boyfriend.

Joe Price94 days ago
No, Shaq Did Not 'Shoot His Shot' at Sabrina Carpenter
Sports

No, Shaq Did Not 'Shoot His Shot' at Sabrina Carpenter

Social media swore Shaq slid into Sabrina Carpenter’s DMs. Here’s how the hoax blew up, why fans believed it, and the receipts that prove it was all cap.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 23: Shaunie Henderson speaks onstage during the Her-Say Hearts and Hoops conversation at Toyota Center on February 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Sports

Shaunie Henderson Recalls Creating 'Basketball Wives' From Post-Divorce 'Desperation'

The former VH1 reality series ended last July after 12 seasons.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Shaquille O’Neal Offers to Cover Funeral for 12-Year-Old Jada West After Bus Stop Fight

A bus stop fight, ongoing questions surrounding the case, and a grieving community come as Shaquille O’Neal steps in to cover funeral costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal on stage wearing a black tank top, looking to the side with a focused expression.
Sports

Shaq Says He Can’t ‘Judge’ His Biological Father Because He Wasn’t ‘Perfect’ in His Own Marriage

Shaq has been open about the fact that he wasn't the best husband during his marriage to Shaunie Nelson.

Joe Price125 days ago
A woman and a man stand together, smiling. The man is wearing a white shirt, and they appear to be in a casual indoor setting.
Sports

Watch Shaquille O’Neal Meet the World’s Tallest Model, Ekaterina Lisina

The 7’1” retired NBA star was seen standing next to Lisina, 6'9", in a viral clip circulating on social media.

Joe Price132 days ago
A woman with black and white hair sits next to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game. The crowd is visible in the background.
Sports

Shaq Shuts Down Woman Who Shared AI-Generated Photos of Her Meeting Him: 'Dummy'

In a pair of responses, Shaq wanted to make it clear that the photos weren't real.

Joe Price162 days ago
Reality star Natalie Nunn in a split image with Shaquille O'Neal.
Pop Culture

Natalie Nunn Says Shaquille O'Neal Bought Her a Car While She Was Still in College

Nunn left Cam Newton raising his eyebrows after she casually revealed that Shaq bought her first car.

Joe Price199 days ago
(L-R) AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Shaquille O'Neal WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Music

AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Not Signing With Shaquille O'Neal Was 'Right Decision'

"No disrespect to Shaq because I love him to death, but I don't think we'd be where we are today necessarily."

Jaelani Turner-Williams201 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal, wearing glasses and a black shirt with a badge, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Shaq Denies Having an Affair With Friend's Wife After Photo Sparks Chatter

Shaq spoke out on social media to set the record straight.

Effie Orfanides219 days ago
Shaq Stepping Back From The Shaq Brand, Turning the Reins Over to Son Shareef
Sports

Shaq Says Son Shareef Is Stepping Into Leadership Role of Sneaker Business

'A lot of these are his designs,' O'Neal said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago

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