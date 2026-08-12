Clarks Originals Looks Back on 200 Years of Brand History in Debut Apparel Collection

British footwear institution Clarks Originals will soon launch an apparel collection, a first in the brand’s 200-year history.

The debut capsule is unisex and debuts the brand’s expansion into heavyweight cotton tees with boxy cuts, structured logo caps, and embroidered cotton socks.

The t-shirts are the visual centerpiece, each carrying bold illustrative graphics across the back that pull from Clarks’ legendary catalog. The silhouettes at the heart of the graphics are the Wallabee, the Desert Boot, and the Desert Trek — three shoes that carry much of the brand’s fashion identity. Colorways run through earth tones like blue, green, burgundy, brown, and span seven options total.