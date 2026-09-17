Oakley Revives Its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear Line for New Collection

Oakley has revived its Oakley Jackets Family and Oakley Japan Field Gear lines for the FW26 season.

The new drop, which features archival Oakley designs and the same high-performance construction the brand is known for, is led by the Cage Jacket, which maintains the timeless Oakley silhouette, while the Portal Jacket is inspired by the brand's '90s jacket designs.

The Suture Coat, meanwhile, draws inspiration from the iconic Scar from 2001, while the Neoture SQ is another classic prescription eyewear piece from the brand that recalls its early '00s style with a slick update.