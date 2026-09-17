Oakley Revives Its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear Line for New Collection

Key Takeaways
- Oakley has revived its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear lines for FW26, pairing archival design cues with high-performance construction.
- The eyewear lineup features the Cage Jacket, '90s-inspired Portal Jacket, Scar-influenced Suture Coat, and prescription-ready Neoture SQ.
- The available-now drop also includes the FGL Stealth Sweater 2.0, Stealth Jacket 2.0, and Stealth Pants 2.0.
Oakley has revived its Oakley Jackets Family and Oakley Japan Field Gear lines for the FW26 season.
The new drop, which features archival Oakley designs and the same high-performance construction the brand is known for, is led by the Cage Jacket, which maintains the timeless Oakley silhouette, while the Portal Jacket is inspired by the brand's '90s jacket designs.
The Suture Coat, meanwhile, draws inspiration from the iconic Scar from 2001, while the Neoture SQ is another classic prescription eyewear piece from the brand that recalls its early '00s style with a slick update.
The Oakley Japan Field Gear Line Apparel Collection complements the jackets, with pieces including the FGL Stealth Sweater 2.0, the FGL Stealth Jacket 2.0, and the FGL Stealth Pants 2.0.
The new drop is available on Oakley's official website now. Check out campaign images below: