John Mayer Reveals Real Reason He Wrote 'Daughters,' Says Younger Self Was a 'Weird Messenger'

The 2003 single from Heavier Things won Song of the Year at the 2005 Grammys, while Mayer is now preparing for an 18-show Las Vegas Sphere residency in 2027.

Mayer now calls his younger self a "weird messenger" but says age and his relationship with his nieces have given the song’s message a new context.

John Mayer says he wrote "Daughters" from a bruised 24-year-old's perspective after a breakup, admitting he "probably should have minded [his] own business."

John Mayer has opened up about the real reason why he wrote “Daughters" — and it comes down to youthful ego, for the most part. In a newly surfaced video clip of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performing at a private event this week, he explained that the 2003 song actually came out of a 24-year-old's bruised ego rather than any wisdom about fatherhood. "I was being overly high minded and haughty because my heart was broken at 24," he said in the clip. "I probably should have minded my own business."

Explaining that after suffering a break-up he reached for the easiest available explanation, which meant looking at where his ex came from, he admitted that perhaps it wasn't the best thing to do. "And I'll take the truth over like, you know, a shinier lie, but I was so heartbroken," Mayer said. "You know, when you're young and you're heartbroken and you start looking for reasons why something worked and start huffing and puffing. I was so desperate that I just turned to the past." That logic, he said, sounds worse to him now. "Imagine being so broken about — your heartbroken over somebody that you're like, 'Why couldn't you have been raised to be more like a match for me?" he continued, before offering the excuse he will accept for his younger self: "But the thing about being a songwriter at 24 is you don't know what isn't your business." He then revealed to the crowd that the song has shifted meaning for him with age, and that having nieces changed how the chorus lands. "No less true, however, I suppose, but it's a weird messenger, I'll admit," he said. "24-year-old John Mayer, weird messenger for the song, but I'm glad I have the song because I left myself a beautiful thing that I can put a different context on."

"Daughters" arrived as the third single from Heavier Things and won Song of the Year at the 2005 Grammys.

As John Mayer gears up to potentially release his first new album in five years, he plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday (October 9), ahead of a Las Vegas Sphere residency that has grown to 18 shows running April through June 2027, split into solo, full-band, and John Mayer Trio segments.