Birdman Gifted Drake a Cash Money Chain From for His 37th Birthday

Drake celebrated his 37th birthday Monday night at Casadonna in Miami, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul serving as bartenders. Even though their appearance seemed to be a promotional stunt for their mezcal brand Dos Hombres, attendees posted clips of the Breaking Bad stars clearly having a great time.

Drake released his eighth studio album earlier this month and celebrated the latest addition to his extensive discography with a chain of diamond-encrusted miniature dog bones. The 18-karat piece, designed by Nadine Ghosn, features 50 carats of white diamonds and six carats of pink diamonds.

The Toronto native also paid homage to his hometown earlier this month with an Alex Moss-designed piece called "the Crown Jewel of Toronto" featuring the city's famous CN Tower and three of its major professional sports teams. The logos for the MLB's Blue Jays and NBA's Raptors are wrapped around the structure, while the NHL's Maple Leafs logo serves as a key holder for safekeeping.