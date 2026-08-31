Yeezy and Mowalola Unveil 'Kitty' Underwear Collection for September

Yeezy and Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi have reunited for a two-piece collection dedicated to adorable felines and double entendres.
Kanye West and the popular fashion brand have announced the "Kitty" underwear collection, which features the Kitty Panty (KP-01) and the Kitty Short (KS-01), slated for a September release.
Each style is built on a sheer white base and carries a graphic of a tiny white kitten printed across the front. The Kitty Panty opts for a minimal, stripped-back cut, while the Kitty Short offers a bit more coverage with the same graphic running through.
West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was photographed in pieces from the collection ahead of the announcement.
Mowalola initially joined Ye's team in 2020 as design director of the Yeezy Gap partnership. Following the dissolution of the deal, Mowalola continued collaborating with 24-time Grammy winner on independent drops, including the viral WET tank top.