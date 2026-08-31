Yeezy and Mowalola Unveil 'Kitty' Underwear Collection for September

Yeezy and Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi have reunited for a two-piece collection dedicated to adorable felines and double entendres.

Kanye West and the popular fashion brand have announced the "Kitty" underwear collection, which features the Kitty Panty (KP-01) and the Kitty Short (KS-01), slated for a September release.

Each style is built on a sheer white base and carries a graphic of a tiny white kitten printed across the front. The Kitty Panty opts for a minimal, stripped-back cut, while the Kitty Short offers a bit more coverage with the same graphic running through.

West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was photographed in pieces from the collection ahead of the announcement.