Bianca Censori Posts Photo Booth Makeout Pics With Husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are still going strong with their marriage, as seen in steamy photo booth pictures posted to Instagram this week. Censori posted three black-and-white Polaroid-style snapshots to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 3) showing her and the 24-time Grammy winner in having a private makeout session. One of the images shows the couple, who married in December 2022, French kissing.

The affectionate post comes on the heels of a high-profile summer abroad for the couple, as West has been on his first tour in a decade. A source told Page Six that West and Censori stopped by Jondal Beach Club and DC10 in Ibiza, with Censori dancing on tables while the Bully rapper filmed her. The Ibiza visit also included a stop at Circoloco nightclub, and the couple had earlier attended a masquerade ball at Versailles on June 28, as reported by TMZ. Tabloid chatter about a potential split began circulating over the last year. When discussing her head-turning almost-nude looks and the rumor of Ye controlling her image, Censori addressed the narrative around her marriage in a February Vanity Fair interview, saying, "I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do. Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never 'I was being told to do something.'"

Before West married Censori, from 2014 to 2022, the rapper-producer was married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

West last performed in Madrid on July 30 and has upcoming tour dates in Portugal, Kazakhstan, New Orleans, and Chicago before a final show in Indonesia on October 24.