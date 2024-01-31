Ye Releases Mowalola WET Tank Recently Modeled by Bianca Censori

Kanye West is no stranger to the fashion world, and neither is his wife, Bianca Censori.

In a new image posted to West's Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Censori appears in a Mowalola WET Shirt, an exclusive on the Yeezy website. The architect and model kept it provocative in the picture, wearing what appears to be an oversized hat, a g-string and black heels.

West has supported Nigerian-born fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi for years, even providing funding for her spring 2024 collection presentation last September.