Ye Releases Mowalola WET Tank Recently Modeled by Bianca Censori

Kanye West is no stranger to the fashion world, and neither is his wife, Bianca Censori.
In a new image posted to West's Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Censori appears in a Mowalola WET Shirt, an exclusive on the Yeezy website. The architect and model kept it provocative in the picture, wearing what appears to be an oversized hat, a g-string and black heels.
West has supported Nigerian-born fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi for years, even providing funding for her spring 2024 collection presentation last September.
Censori has been West's muse throughout their nearly two-year marriage, but the rapper-producer's appreciation for his wife has ramped up this month as he's posted NSFW pictures of her on Instagram. West has even gone to the lengths of defending his wife from the paparazzi, correcting a photographer on how to properly capture him and Censori, along with scolding a TMZ pap for asking if Censori has "free will."
“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?” West asked the latter while attending Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.
He continued, “Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb ass shit about their wife?” he said. “Was it wrong for you to ask me about my wife—some dumb-ass disrespectful shit like that?”