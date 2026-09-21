Kith Women Reimagines the Power Suit and Office Attire With Fall Collection

Key Takeaways
- Kith Women introduces "Hold the Line," its Fall 2026 collection, which reframes workplace tailoring between daywear and evening attire.
- The brand describes the collection as "a contemporary form of armor" with women being self-assured in the office.
- The collection centers on layered pieces, including jackets, blazers and pants, alongside new bags such as the Nylon Eliza Tote and Rena Distressed Leather Shoulder Bag.
- “Hold the Line” launches Friday, September 25 in stores, online, and on the brand’s app across New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.
As style evolves, the traditional power suit is evolving and a new Kith Women collection exhibits the versatility of office style.
The brand has introduced Fall 2026 collection “Hold the Line," described as a look into the evolution of womens workwear from day to night.
The campaign is inspired by women employees who worked in the communication field, from 1960s switchboard operators to 1990s office culture to the women shaping conversation in modern times.
Bringing the vision to life are key pieces in outerwear including the Jun Leather Trench Jacket and Vivien Leather Corset Jacket, the tweed Seymour Collared Mini, the Keshi Cropped Blazer, and the Merle Belted Suiting Jacket.
The Joni Suiting Bootcut Pant comes in seasonal wool material, while occasionwear stretches tailoring into nighttime with the Desma Suiting Dress, the Amayna Hooded Backless Mini, and the Aera Zip Bodysuit.
Fall classics are seen in everyday looks in the collection with the Rydan and Rogan reversible jackets, and the all-new Park Denim Jean. Handheld pieces are also highlighted, such as the Nylon Eliza Tote, which comes in Kith Monogram Jacquard, the Rena Distressed Leather Shoulder Bag, and the Toast Wallet Crossbody, which pairs distressed leather with cow suede. The Imana Crescent Shoulder Bag returns in premium mixed suede with gold buckle hardware.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of accessories line, Kith & Kin branding is featured across belts, bag charms, and fitted gloves. Smaller pet-friendly essentials are also available for purchase, including the Dog Walk Charm designed to hold dog bags and clips to a leash.
The full collection goes live Friday, September 25 at 11 a.m. local time in stores, online, and on the Kith App across New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo, becoming the second Kith Women’s drop in a week, following the "Proper Form” activewear drop.