Kith Women Reimagines the Power Suit and Office Attire With Fall Collection

“Hold the Line” launches Friday, September 25 in stores, online, and on the brand’s app across New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

The collection centers on layered pieces, including jackets, blazers and pants, alongside new bags such as the Nylon Eliza Tote and Rena Distressed Leather Shoulder Bag.

The brand describes the collection as "a contemporary form of armor" with women being self-assured in the office.

Kith Women introduces "Hold the Line," its Fall 2026 collection, which reframes workplace tailoring between daywear and evening attire.

As style evolves, the traditional power suit is evolving and a new Kith Women collection exhibits the versatility of office style. The brand has introduced Fall 2026 collection “Hold the Line," described as a look into the evolution of womens workwear from day to night.

The campaign is inspired by women employees who worked in the communication field, from 1960s switchboard operators to 1990s office culture to the women shaping conversation in modern times. Bringing the vision to life are key pieces in outerwear including the Jun Leather Trench Jacket and Vivien Leather Corset Jacket, the tweed Seymour Collared Mini, the Keshi Cropped Blazer, and the Merle Belted Suiting Jacket.