Kith Women Unveils its Fall 2026 Activewear Collection, 'Proper Form'

Kith Women just unveiled its Fall 2026 activewear collection, which puts a focus on elegant, feminine movement.

Entitled ‘Proper Form,’ the new collection is accompanied by photography showing off the pieces within an ornate, Parisian-inspired interior. The shots highlight a contrast between the formal setting and the casual activewear looks included in the collection. Several new silhouettes are included in the drop, including the Halsey Halter Plunge Tank, the Loryn and Laenor Layered Bras, and the return of classic shorts and leggings.

The color palette for the Fall 2026 season comprises earthy and dark tones, while the accessories include an active headband and socks with grips at the bottom. In accompaniment with the new collection, Kith is teaming up with studios around the world for workout classes, which kicked off earlier this year in Japan.

The ‘Proper Form’ collection debuts in stores and online on Friday (Sept. 18) at 11 a.m. local time in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo time zones. Check out more pictures from the collection below.