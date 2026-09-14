Style

Kith Women Unveils its Fall 2026 Activewear Collection, 'Proper Form'

The new collection is accompanied by photography showing off the pieces in a Parisian-inspired interior.

A woman in a black outfit and heels poses elegantly on two chairs against a white paneled wall.
Kith

Key Takeaways

  • Kith Women’s Fall 2026 “Proper Form” collection pairs feminine activewear with campaign imagery shot inside an ornate, Parisian-inspired interior.
  • The earthy, dark-toned lineup introduces the Halsey Halter Plunge Tank and Loryn and Laenor Layered Bras alongside returning shorts, leggings, grip socks, and a headband.
  • The collection launches in stores and online on Friday (Sept. 18) at 11 a.m. local time across New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo, while Kith supports the release with workout classes at studios worldwide.

Kith Women just unveiled its Fall 2026 activewear collection, which puts a focus on elegant, feminine movement.

Entitled ‘Proper Form,’ the new collection is accompanied by photography showing off the pieces within an ornate, Parisian-inspired interior. The shots highlight a contrast between the formal setting and the casual activewear looks included in the collection. Several new silhouettes are included in the drop, including the Halsey Halter Plunge Tank, the Loryn and Laenor Layered Bras, and the return of classic shorts and leggings.

The color palette for the Fall 2026 season comprises earthy and dark tones, while the accessories include an active headband and socks with grips at the bottom. In accompaniment with the new collection, Kith is teaming up with studios around the world for workout classes, which kicked off earlier this year in Japan.

The ‘Proper Form’ collection debuts in stores and online on Friday (Sept. 18) at 11 a.m. local time in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo time zones. Check out more pictures from the collection below.

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