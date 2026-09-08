Every woman’s wardrobe starts with the right building blocks. As much as we all love them, nobody’s closet should just be hyped-up streetwear collaborations and statement pieces. You need to make sure you have all of the wardrobe essentials in order first.
We have outlined the 25 wardrobe essentials you need to have your wardrobe right for Fall 2026. If you’re looking for some pointers, flipping your closet for the cooler weather ahead, or just want to try out some new brands, we’ve got you covered. These are the pieces that will never go out of style and transcend viral trends. No, this certainly isn’t everything you’ll have in your closet at any given time and the items themselves are rather plain, but that’s by design. We are focusing on the essentials today.
From the perfect white shirt to a classic handbag, these are the women's wardrobe essentials that never go out of style.
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A great pair of jeans
We recommend: Acne Studios Regular Fit Jeans 2021F, $620
You can’t go through life without a trusted pair of quality denim. A vintage pair of Levi’s is always a safe choice, but what really matters is finding a pair with the right wash that ages beautifully.
A classic leather handbag
We recommend: AEST Studios Capture Large Shoulder Bag, $369
We all love a luxury handbag, but you also need a solid go-to for your day-to-day. This bag is functional, stylish, and still feels premium, thanks to its calf leather construction.
A Supportive Bra
We recommend: SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra, $54
Nothing has your back like a good bra. We all need that go-to bra that is comfortable, supportive, and doesn’t show through your clothes. SKIMS has you covered.
The perfect white tank top
We recommend: Samaria Leah SL Tank, $55
Whether it’s a layering piece or a go-to top for hot summer days, a crisp white tank is essential. Cropped or full length, get one that fits well, has great stretch, and just the right cut at the sides.
A Little Black Dress
We recommend: Helsa S Curve Dress, $298
A little black dress is a necessity in a woman's closet. No matter the occasion, at some point in your life, you're going to need a little black dress to save you from the “I have nothing to wear” dilemma. It's chic, clean, and simple.
A Signature Scent
We recommend: Le Labo Matcha 26, $250 (50mL)
Man or woman, there’s no better compliment than being told you smell good. We all need a signature scent that you can wear on its own or layer. Le Labo’s Matcha 26 is a great option, with notes of matcha tea accord, creamy fig, soft vetiver, textural cedar woods, and bitter orange.
A Tailored Blazer
We recommend: The Frankie Shop Double Breasted Blazer, $289
A tailored blazer is crucial because it is always going to be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. You can dress it up or down. Either way, it will instantly elevate your look.
A good quality leather jacket
We recommend: Hemi Blurr High-Neck New Zealand Jacket, $400
A good leather jacket is the ultimate cool girl staple piece. It provides edge to your closet and is as timeless as it gets. A good leather can last you forever, and will age beautifully if treated right.
A comfortable robe
We recommend: Tekla Terry Classic Bathrobe, $345
For those self care days in the house or just when you’re getting ready for a night out, you need a cute and cozy robe to frolic around the house in.
A power suit
We recommend: The Frankie Shop (Tansy Blazer, $325 & Trousers, $199)
A powerful woman needs a powerful suit. Whether you choose to dress it up or down, wear it to the office or an event, a suit is just as essential in any woman’s wardrobe as it is in a man’s.
A classic grey sweatsuit
We recommend: Aritzia (Hoodie, $85-95 & Joggers, $78-88)
Whether it’s a travel day, you’re running errands, or simply want to feel cozy, everyone needs a classic grey sweatsuit. Aritzia make one of the best. There’s a reason every woman you know probably has one already.
A perfect white shirt
We recommend: Uniqlo Cotton Oversized Shirt, $29.90
No wardrobe is complete without a classic button-down shirt. We’re not borrowing our boyfriend’s shirts in 2026. Now we have our own, and it might even be better. It’s classic, clean, and truly a staple piece for any woman’s closet.
Some cozy sweatspants
We recommend: Adidas x Jennie Pleated Track Pant, $95
Sweats don’t always mean that you are dressing down. Sure, you still want your lazy day pair, but you also want a good pair of elevated sweatpants that you can build a fit around. This pair from Jennie’s Adidas collab is a subtle upgrade to a certified classic.
A good scarf
We recommend: Topshop Sydney Blanket Scarf, $43
Does a hoe ever get cold? Of course. When the time comes, she’s going to want a good quality scarf to help her through those chilly winters. It’s a cozy layering piece that’s stylish and comfortable.
A pair of sunglasses to block out the sun (or the haters)
We recommend: Port Tanger Isa Sunglasses, $495
Shade or no shade, a classic pair of sunglasses is a MUST. The options are endless when it comes to eyewear. However, we recommend investing in a pair from Port Tanger. They are sophisticated enough to dress up a look, yet minimal enough to wear as an everyday pair.
An everyday watch
We recommend: Vivienne Westwood Little Camberwell, $360
Whether you’re actually using it to tell time or not, a watch is a timeless accessory that every woman should have. Vivienne Westwood jewelry is super popular, but the brand’s watches seem to fly a bit under the radar. The Little Camberwell’s two-tone wristwatch is classy, yet the Vivienne Westwood “Orb” logo on the bezel adds a level of playfulness to the sophisticated piece.
A classic trench coat
We recommend: The Frankie Shop Le Noir, $345
A trench is the perfect layering piece for those crisp fall mornings and early spring days. It can serve as both a staple layering piece and a statement piece. We suggest investing in one that works as an everyday style.
A Versatile Workout Set
We recommend: Gymshark minimal sports bra ($50) and matching Whitney leggings ($30)
Whether you're a fitness girlie or not, you're going to want to have a good workout set. For those errand days, walks in the park, Pilates, or just creating an athleisure look, a good workout set is versatile.
A good pair of cargo pants
We recommend: Esenes Worldwide Tuct Cargos, $99
A woman can never have too many pants. Just make sure one of them is a solid pair of classic cargos. Camo goes with everything.
A pair of boy shorts for lounging
We recommend: Empath Knit Boy Shorts, $54
For those lazy days when you feel like rotting and binge-watching your favorite shows, you need something to throw on that's comfortable and cute. The fuzzy wool blend on these shorts is perfect for those days at home when you just want to snuggle up and enjoy your space.
A classic zip hoodie
We recommend: Sweats Collective Cozy Zip Up, $140
Hoodie season is all year round, so why not have one you can trust? Sweats Collective makes their zip ups in a variety of colors and the boxy fit is flattering on both men and women.
A statement piece that turns heads
We recommend: B.B. Simon Lavasan White Clear Belt, $465
A statement piece can be a multitude of things, but it better make a damn statement. For those moments when something unexpected pops up on your calendar and you need a look that won't fail you, accessories are a great option. Few are as a classic as a blingy B.B. Simon belt.
A long sleeve you can wear everyday
We recommend: Geel Drew Top, $92
The right long sleeve can go a long way. This top from Geel check all the boxes: lightweight, stretchy, and fitting for any body shape.
Some classic Mary Janes
We recommend: 6CRAYON Unisex Black Full-Grain Leather Mary Janes, $149
For office days or a casual look, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of mary janes. This pair comes in black or brown colorways and is also relatively affordable compared to some of its counterparts.
A stylish pair of sneakers
We recommend: Nike Moon Shoe “Italy Blue,” $105
Last but not least, the girlies need a great sneaker in their rotation. You want a cute and comfortable pair that you can wear for those long days ahead. The Jacquemus collabs sell out swiftly and get pretty pricey on the resell market. The inline colorways of the Nike Moon Shoe fill the role perfectly for a fraction of the price.