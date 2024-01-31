Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Take North and Her 'Vultures' Merch-Wearing Friends to Nobu Malibu

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their eldest daughter, North West and her friends, for a night on the town while doing some cross-promotion for West's upcoming album.

The exes were spotted by TMZ at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday night with everyone in their party wearing similar black fits. West wore his patented black mask – the same one seen at Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony – while Kardashian was flanked in a fur coat. As for West and her friends, they opted for Vultures tees, repping the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted album, and West's rap debut as "Ms. Westie."

West and Kardashian appeared to have the peace during the dinner meet-up, and West's wife, Bianca Censori, was not in attendance. Despite alleged co-parenting issues over their four children, including Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, West and Kardashian were last seen together at Saint's basketball game in L.A. earlier this month. The exes divorced in 2022 after being married for six years.

You can watch the clip here.

However, West's had no problem moving on with Censori, who he called "the most amazing step mom [sic] to our children," in a recent Instagram post for her 29th birthday. West continuously flaunts the architect and model as his muse, with her posing in various revealing fits, and his new collaboration with Mowalola.