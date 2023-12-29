Ty Dolla $ign has expanded his ink collection.

As he prepares to release his collaborative Vultures album with Kanye West, the Los Angeles-born singer took to Instagram to unveil a tribute tattoo for the much-anticipated projected. Ty posted a close-up shot of the “¥$” tattoo above his right ear and below his hairline. The post was soundtracked by the album's title cut, featuring Bump J and Lil Durk.

The symbol combination has become quite fimilar to Ye and Ty fans, as the duo will reportedly release Vultures under the “¥$” moniker. The effort was originally expected to arrive in mid-October but was pushed back to December 15 and then to December 31 following a series of listening parties. However, in the weeks leading up to New Year's Eve, a spokesperson for Kanye confirmed to Billboard that the album wouldn't arrive until early 2024 — January 12, to be exact.

It's no secret that the road to Vultures has been littered with controversy, not only because of its repeated delays, but because of Ye's incendiary lyrics on the title track.

"How am I antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch," he rapped on the song.

The line was an obvious reference to the backlash Ye received over anti-Semitic remarks, including his criticism of the so-called “Jewish underground media mafia” and his liking for Adolf Hitler. He made similar comments during Vultures promotional event earlier this month, when he claimed Zionists were running schools and hospitals.

Kanye apologized for his anti-Jewish rhetoric in a December 26 Instagram post that was written in Hebrew.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."