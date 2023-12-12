Kanye West Fans Are Loving North's Feature on Ty Dolla Sign Collab Album 'Vultures'

Early into the stream, a song was previewed that some fans have speculated may carry the “Timbo Freestyle” title seen on a recent handwritten tracklist, complete with vocals from Ye’s oldest daughter with Kim Kardashian, to whom he was married in 2014 before separating in 2021 (Ye has more recently been romantically linked with Bianca Censori).

In the track, 10-year-old North introduces herself as "Miss Westie," like so:

"It's your bestie/Miss, Miss Westie Don't tryna test me/It's gonna get messy It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me Bless me"

This isn't the first time North has performed at one of her father's events. Back in March 2020, for example, she took the stage at Ye's Yeezy Season 8 show. Naturally, some fans have used the latest performance as a chance to reference Drake's son Adonis, who made an appearance on his dad's For All the Dogs track "Daylight" back in October.

See more fan reactions below.