Kanye West Fans Are Loving North's Feature on Ty Dolla Sign Collab Album 'Vultures'

North West is earning high marks among Ye fans for her contributions to his and Ty Dolla Sign’s upcoming collab project Vultures.
Overnight, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who just one year ago said “I like Hitler” during an Alex Jones interview, staged a listening event billed as a “rave” in Miami. The duo, collectively referred to as both ¥$ and Vultures, was joined by several guests during the scaled-back livestream including Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Kodak Black, and more. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti failed to make it off a plane in time for the event but was later photographed alongside Ye, who wore a “Black Skinhead”-referencing hood during part of the presentation.
Early into the stream, a song was previewed that some fans have speculated may carry the “Timbo Freestyle” title seen on a recent handwritten tracklist, complete with vocals from Ye’s oldest daughter with Kim Kardashian, to whom he was married in 2014 before separating in 2021 (Ye has more recently been romantically linked with Bianca Censori).
In the track, 10-year-old North introduces herself as "Miss Westie," like so:
"It's your bestie/Miss, Miss Westie
Don't tryna test me/It's gonna get messy
It's gonna get messy/Just, just bless me
Bless me"
This isn't the first time North has performed at one of her father's events. Back in March 2020, for example, she took the stage at Ye's Yeezy Season 8 show. Naturally, some fans have used the latest performance as a chance to reference Drake's son Adonis, who made an appearance on his dad's For All the Dogs track "Daylight" back in October.
Though there's a high chance the album will ultimately be delayed, current expectation is that Vultures, also featuring a version of the elusive "New Body," will arrive on Friday.