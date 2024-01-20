Kim and Kanye sat in the same row with a few seats between them, and were apparently able to put their issues aside for the game. The two’s brief interactions were caught on camera by paparazzi, but it’s not clear what they spoke about.

Their other children, North, 10, and Psalm, four, were apparently not at the game.

Kardashian and West divorced in 2022 after six years of marriage. A source tells TMZ that despite their cordial demeanor, the two have not been seeing eye-to-eye on certain matters pertaining to their children behind the scenes with Kardashian reportedly upset about West’s antisemitic comments.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” said Kardashian to GQ’s Sean Manning for her “Man of the Year” cover story in November.

“You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

West recently celebrated with Bianca Censori, his new wife and “most amazing stepmom,” for her 29th birthday.