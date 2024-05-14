John Leguizamo Brings the Heat In Kith Summer 2024 Campaign

John Leguizamo is tailor-made for Kith in the fashion brand's summer 2024 campaign.

Along with a footwear collaboration with Clarks Originals, the collection features summertime-appropriate warm-weather knits, coordinating sets and accessories. The pieces pull from Italian and Turkish fabrics and consist of pastel hues that exude comfort in alignment with the upcoming season.

While Kith's new campaign also highlights Andrew Schulz, Jimmy Butler, Josh Hart, Ray Romano, Victor Cruz and Ronnie Fieg, it's Leguizamo that takes over promotional shots and companion visuals that show him lounging and managing tasks in solitude.

In the Kith collection, which releases online and in Kith shops on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. EST/CET, are the two-piece Talan Suit, Keyon Short Sleeve Crochet Pullovers, and pieces from the first installation of the Kith & Kin collection, like the Vance Satin Bomber Jacket and the Herringbone Linen Thompson Crossover Shirt.

As part of Kith's accessory and lifestyle items, Kith resumes their partnership with Haydenshapes for three custom surfboards, and continued work with New Era and ‘47 Brand for headwear in bucket, camper and sun hat silhouettes. There's also signature Kith Monogrammed leather crossbody bags, embroidered hats, and branded socks. The accessory component is rounded out with crochet raffia bags in various sizes and silhouettes, Kith-branded sunglasses and seasonal scarves.

See more images frinm Kith's new campaign below.