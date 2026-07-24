Victor Cruz

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More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.
Whitney Friedlander

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Ex-Giants Super Bowl Hero Victor Cruz Announces Engagement to DJ Orange Calderon
Sports

Ex-Giants Star Victor Cruz Engaged to DJ Orange Calderon

From Super Bowl salsa dances to MetLife proposal vibes, here’s how Victor Cruz and DJ Orange Calderon’s whirlwind romance led to that diamond moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Victor Cruz x Pierre Hardy V.C.II Majesty
Sneakers

Victor Cruz and Pierre Hardy's Sneaker Collab Just Launched

Victor Cruz has teamed up with French fashion label Pierre Hardy on their new V.C.II collection, which is available now. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1682 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 103: Victor Cruz Unveils His New Signature Shoe

In episode 103 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz joins the guys to talk about his new sneaker project with Pierre Hardy.

Complex1688 days ago
Dapper Dan x Pepsi
Music

Dapper Dan and Pepsi Connect on 'Made for Football Watching' Capsule Collection

The Harlem couturier also spoke with former Giants star Victor Cruz about the upcoming collection, which will be available this week to 400 customers.

Joshua Espinoza1780 days ago
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How Victor Cruz and Nike Brought Sneaker Culture to the NFL
Sneakers

How Victor Cruz and Nike Brought Sneaker Culture to the NFL

This week, the three co-hosts talk to former NFL Giant and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz about his sneaker resume. Cruz talks about how he got his own Nike shoe, getting royalties on every pair sold, and the lengths he's gone to to get shoes.

Complex1870 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 81 of The Complex Sneakers Podcast: How Victor Cruz and Nike Brought Sneaker Culture to the NFL

For episode 81 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys talk to former NFL Giant and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz about his sneaker resume.

Complex1870 days ago
breakup
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz Have Reportedly Ended Their 3-Year Relationship

After dating for three years, former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz and actress Karrueche Tran have reportedly ended their relationship on good terms.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1995 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Victor Cruz Talks Sports' Return, NFL Predictions, & More: Listen to Ep. 32 of 'Load Management'

Current ESPN NFL analyst and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz rolled through to discuss the NFL's return, the current social upheaval, and more.

Complex Sports2223 days ago
Chris Brown
Music

Chris Brown Suggests His Account Was Hacked Following IG Comments About Karrueche and Victor Cruz

"The lengths people go through to be a fake ass bitch!" the singer wrote.

Kyle Shokeye2598 days ago
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iverson complex conversation 2018
Sports

Watch ComplexCon's Crossed Over Panel With Allen Iverson, Jerry Lorenzo, Victor Cruz, and More

Jordan's Nike kicks birthed modern sneaker culture but could we make the case that his influence has been eclipsed by Iverson?

Complex Sports2773 days ago
Victor Cruz x Nike Air Force 1 Mid CMFT QS (Tongue Detail)
Sneakers

Victor Cruz's Air Force 1s Are Releasing Again

Once a friends and family exclusive, Victor Cruz's Nike Air Force 1 Mid CMFT QS sneakers are available now in two styles from select retailers.

Riley Jones2809 days ago
Victor Cruz
Sports

Victor Cruz Isn't Against Benching Eli Manning

Cruz got his Super Bowl ring alongside Manning in 2012 when the Giants toppled the Patriots.

Joe Price2820 days ago
Dan MacMedan
Sports

Victor Cruz to Retire From NFL and Join ESPN as an Analyst

The NFL's best salsa dancer has retired from playing the game—but he'll still be an active presence in the NFL community. Victor Cruz is calling it quits after seven years, and he's moving on to the Worldwide Leader.

Aaron C. Mansfield2895 days ago

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