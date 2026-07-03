Ronnie Fieg

Ronnie Fieg launched his career in sneaker design with a landmark collaboration on the Asics GEL-Lyte III on the "252 Pack" in 2007, which was sold at David Z and quickly became a collector’s favorite. In 2011, he founded Kith, a retail and lifestyle brand known for its flagship stores around the world that also feature namesake restaurants and the Kith Treats ice cream and cereal bar. Fieg’s work includes notable collaborations with brands like New Balance, Puma, Adidas, and Nike, as well as luxury labels such as Moncler, Armani, and Versace, showcasing his ability to bridge streetwear and high fashion. He has also had a longstanding partnership with the New York Knicks, even being named the team's creative director in 2022. Since opening Kith’s first store in 2011, Fieg has expanded the brand to multiple locations across the U.S., including Los Angeles and Miami, and began developing Kith Apparel in 2014. Fieg’s curated limited releases often feature intricate storytelling and premium materials, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in contemporary sneaker design.