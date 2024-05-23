How to Buy Ronnie Fieg's Next Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collab

Ronnie Fieg and Kith have joined forces with longtime partner Asics on a new sneaker collaboration.

Just moments ago, the Kith founder went on social media to tease his upcoming Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab. The Instagram post also features an emoji of the South Korean flag, inferring that the country serves as the inspiration behind this project. The sneaker is equipped with a premium grey-based suede upper paired with a red, blue, and black hairy suede mudguard.

As reported by @Le.syndrome on Instagram in January, Kith is expected to open the doors to a flagship store in South Korea's Seongsu-dong, Seoul region in May. The upcoming South Korean location will mark the second Kith store in Asia and the fifth location outside of the States.

Currently, a release date for this Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 has yet to be announced by the two entities. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (05/23): Kith has officially confirmed that its latest Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab coincides with the opening of the Kith Seoul store on May 31. The sneaker will be available at Kith.com, the Kith app, Kith Tokyo, and the new Kith Seoul store.