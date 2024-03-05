Meek Mill Reacts to Comedian Andrew Schultz Saying 'He's Incredibly Bad at Proving He’s Straight’

Meek Mill has shown he can laugh at the rumors about his sexuality when he did so after Andrew Schulz made a joke about it.

On Monday, the comedian shared a clip from a recent performance addressing the rumors surrounding Meek. The Philly native has been working hard at shutting down the rumors about his sexuality ever since producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault earlier this month.

Although Meek wasn't mentioned by name in the lawsuit, a footnote in the filing claimed one of Diddy's sexual companions as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." Fans believed Meek was the culprit, and he's been trying to prove that he doesn't have sex with men with various tweets.

Schulz took Meek's defensive tweets as ammo in his comedy set and explained that he doesn't think Meek is homosexual but believes he's "terrible" at proving he's heterosexual.

"If someone accuses you of being gay, you don't get on Twitter and go, 'I love pussy so much it's so juicy and wet, it's my favorite thing to put my dick in. I just put my dick in it and it squeezes my dick and it's so juicy and it's so wet'," Schulz said.

He continued, "He was like, 'I even had sex with a girl on her period. That's how you know I love women.' He tweeted that, and I was like, 'Oh, he thinks that's disgusting. And you know who else thinks that's disgusting? The gays.'"