Best Style Releases: Supreme x UGK, Joe Freshgoods, Kith for Columbia, and More

From Supreme's capsule with the legendary rap group UGK to Joe Freshgoods' latest apparel, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Apr 11, 2024
Three men, each in distinct urban streetwear, with one wearing a jersey, another a cap and hoodie, and the third a graphic jacket

Summer is fast approaching. Whether you need some new gear for the campsite, shades to block out the sun, or just want to make sure you have the best fits in the building when you step outside, this week has got you covered.


Joe Freshgoods is taking it back to the 2000s to deliver a new capsule of jerseys and airbrushed tops to go along with his latest New Balance collab, Supreme honors legendary Texas rap duo UGK, and Kith is linking up with Columbia to give outdoorsy folks some stylish options. And don't forget to check out the latest threads from Palace, Kenzo, up-and-coming labels like United Project NY, and more.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Joe Freshgoods

Supreme x UGK

Person in a hoodie and patterned pants standing by a car, back facing camera, with &quot;Dr. Underground King&quot; graphic on the hoodie

Release Date: April 11
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme is releasing its range of Spring/Summer 2024 graphic T-shirts on Thursday. The best of the bunch features imagery that nods to UGK's 1994 album Super Tight. The legendary Houston rap duo is also celebrated with logo hoodies and caps. True rap nerds can also look forward to a Roland Synthesizer and Rhythm Composer bearing Supreme's iconic red box logo. 

Kith for Columbia

Via Kith

Release Date: April 12
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com
Price: TBD

Kith is making sure its fans are ready for the summer campground. The brand has linked back up with Columbia for an extensive collection of outdoor gear. The collab is split up into yellow, red, and forest green collections. Each features a variety of gear that blends style and function such as anoraks, vests, hiking boots, cargo shorts, backpacks, and more. Quarter zips and shorts covered in all-over prints inspired by the great outdoors are clear standouts that round out the lineup. Bringing the camping theme full circle, there will also be a variety of equipment like tents and hammocks for sale. 

Kenzo x Verdy

Via Kenzo

Release Date: April 12
Where to Buy It: Kenzo stores, kenzo.com, and ESSX NYC
Price: TBD

Nigo and his close friend Verdy have linked up once again. This time, Verdy has lent his creative eye to a capsule collection for Kenzo. Basics like T-shirts, crewnecks, shorts, and zip hoodies will be available in primary colors. Each features classic Kenzo Paris branding hits. Matching pairs of Kenzo's Pace sneaker will also be up for grab. ESSX NYC will host a special installation dedicated to the collab. 

Palace

Dominic Marley / Via Palace

Release Date: April 12
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

The 11th installment of Palace's Spring 2024 collection arrives this Friday. Heavyweight zip hoodies with quilted liners, Tri-Ferg hoodies with dragon graphics across the back, and mesh football jerseys will all be available in a variety of colors. A cute airbrushed bunny is stamped on vacation shirts and pants. 

KidSuper x Puma

MR PORTER 'Made With Craft'

Via MR PORTER

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: mrporter.com
Price: $55-$9,345

MR PORTER's latest collection is dubbed "Made With Craft." The online menswear retailer has curated nine brand that specialize in handmade garments: A Kind of Guise, Corridor, Kardo, Kartik Research, Jacques Marie Mage, Story Mfg., Stòffa, SSAM and The Elder Statesman. Over 70 styles will be available such as sunglasses, vibrant knitwear, camp collar shirts, distressed cardigans, and more. 

United Project NY

Via United Project NY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: unitedprojectny.com
Price: $220

Up-and-coming New York City streetwear brand, United Project, has recently debuted its take on popular Vanson moto jackets from the '90s. The black and red vegan leather jacket features details like a yellow United logo patch on the right chest, chainstitched branding in each pocket, and an "UP" logo embossed into the back. 

Gucci Cub3d

Via Gucci

Release Date: April 16
Where to Buy It: Gucci's Via Monte Napoleone flagship
Price: TBD

Gucci has unveiled its latest sneaker, the Cub3d. The most striking feature of this silhouette is its stacked sole created using a 3D printing technique known as Selective Laser Sintering. Its upper is crafted mainly using Demetra, Gucci's own material made of 70% plant-based raw materials that are primarily from renewable and bio-based sources. Its all-red colorway makes its appearance even more striking. The Cub3d is limited to just 20 pairs and will be exclusively available at Gucci's Via Monte Napoleone flagship during Milan Design Week.

Champion Index+Archives

Via Champion

Release Date:  Available now
Where to Buy It: championstore.com
Price: £24-£265 (app. $30-$332)

Heritage sportswear brand Champion recently unveiled its Index+Archives collection, a modern approach to Champion's expansive archive. Reverse Weave rugby shirts, nylon wide-leg joggers with stripes running down each leg, NYC-inspired varsity jackets, classic Reverse Weave logo hoodies, and more are all up for grabs. 

Oakley Latch Panel

Via Oakley

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Oakley stores and oakley.com 
Price: $210

Oakley has recently introduced its latest lifestyle lens, the Latch Panel. They feature a 5B cylindrical lens for an enhanced field of view and thin temples designed for more comfortable wear under hats and helmets. Removable side shields aid in blocking glare and add an additional layer of protection when needed. The Latch Panel is available with various lens colors like ruby red, gold, violet, and classic smoky black. 

The North Face x Hike Clerb

Via The North Face

Release Date:  Available now
Where to Buy It: Select The North Face stores, select REI locations, and thenorthface.com
Price: $39-$150

The North Face has released a women's collection with Evelynn Escobar's Hike Clerb, a collective created to help Black, Indigenous, and women of color use their relationship with nature to heal. Stylish gear built for the outdoors includes sky blue one-piece suits with zip-off legs, waterproof hiking boots, earth-toned sandals that incorporate Hike Clerb logos on the straps, water bottle holders, yellow utility vests, and more. 

For the Culture x Ebbetts Field Flannels

Via For the Culture

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: ebbets.com
Price: $39.99-$120

Philadelphia's For the Culture collaborated with Ebbetts Field Flannels to celebrate the Philadelphia Stars, a baseball team from the Negro Leagues. Baseball jerseys, hoodies, and various cap styles are available that feature Stars logos alongside an arrive of baseball-inspired For the Culture branding. 

Carrera for Coachella

