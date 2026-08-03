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JENNIE Says Lily-Rose Depp Helped Her With Acting on 'The Idol,' Not The Other Way Around

The K-pop star was asked about giving advice to Depp on how to be pop star for her role in HBO's "The Idol."

Splt image. Left: JENNIE in a vibrant outfit sings on stage. Right: Lily-Rose Depp with long wavy hair poses against an orange backdrop.
Images via Josh Brasted/FilmMagic; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

JENNIE walked onto the set of HBO’s The Idol as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but she credits Lily-Rose Depp with being the one who showed her the ropes.

In a new interview for Cosmopolitan, the BLACKPINK singer was asked about her experience working alongside Depp on the short-lived pop star drama series.

“Readers and your fans love your friendship with Lily-Rose Deep. What was it like teaching her how to be a pop star? Did you give her any interesting advice?” asked Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett near the five-minute mark in the video below.

“You know what though? It was the other way around cuz it was also my first acting experience and I got to do it with Lily and she ended up giving me the most sweetest advice,” Jennie explained. “Just on anything and still up to this day she's still making sure that I'm good. I was very grateful to have her by my side.”

Although it was announced in August 2023 that The Idol would not return for additional seasons, Jennie seems keen on continuing her acting career while balancing her music career.

“I’m bilingual, and to act in my second language does teach you a lot of things. If anyone is looking for this, I’m here,” she said in a separate Cosmopolitan interview with Brittany Spanos.

Jennie recently performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, where she performed new music from her forthcoming second solo studio album, including the newly-released “Less than a Lover.”

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