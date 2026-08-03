JENNIE Says Lily-Rose Depp Helped Her With Acting on 'The Idol,' Not The Other Way Around

JENNIE walked onto the set of HBO’s The Idol as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but she credits Lily-Rose Depp with being the one who showed her the ropes.

In a new interview for Cosmopolitan, the BLACKPINK singer was asked about her experience working alongside Depp on the short-lived pop star drama series.

“Readers and your fans love your friendship with Lily-Rose Deep. What was it like teaching her how to be a pop star? Did you give her any interesting advice?” asked Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett near the five-minute mark in the video below.