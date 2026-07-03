Daisy Edgar-Jones

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Steven Spielberg at an event, wearing a suit with a striped shirt and patterned tie, in front of a backdrop with logos including Tribeca Festival and Starbucks
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Is Why the Romantic Leads of ‘Twisters’ Never Kiss on Screen, Daisy Edgar-Jones Says

Glen Powell called Spielberg's creative decision "amazing."

tara mahadevan726 days ago

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