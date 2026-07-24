Versace

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A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
A person with braids and sunglasses speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry.
Music

Quavo Says He Originally Thought Migos’ “Versace” Was a Bad Song

Quavo revealed “Versace” sounded “crazy” and would never work.

Mark Elibert255 days ago
Christina Aguilera attends a photocall for "Burlesque: The Musical" at The Savoy Theatre on July 21, 2025
Pop Culture

Christina Aguilera's 'Burlesque' Look Sparks Internet Chatter

The pop star wore a 2003 Versace corset to the 'Burlesque' premiere and fans were quick to react.

Sienna Dubois 368 days ago
Gold "VERSACE" sign on a black storefront, angled view.
Style

Prada to Acquire Versace From Capri in $1.4 Billion Deal

Prada leadership said the deal would facilitate "a new chapter."

Trace William Cowen471 days ago
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Donatella Versace attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Style

Donatella Versace Stepping Down as Versace Creative Director After 28 Years

Donatella, sister of Versace founder Gianni, served as the creative director of the luxury fashion house from 1997.

Joe Price499 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Dresses as JLo With Iconic Green Dress for Halloween

JLo's dress famously led to the birth of Google Images.

tara mahadevan631 days ago
Person wearing loose-fitting checkered pants, red Nike sneakers, and carrying a Loewe handbag
Style

Loewe Returns to No. 1 Spot in Latest Ranking of Hottest Brands in the World

The Spanish luxury house previously topped the Lyst Index ranking in 2023.

Trace William Cowen731 days ago
Close-up of two pairs of white modern athletic sneakers with intricate designs and textured soles stacked on top of each other against a dark background
Style

Versace Turns to Roman God Mercury for Inspiration in Futuristic Footwear Collection

Made in Italy with a careful attention to detail, the Versace Mercury lineup is set for release next month.

Trace William Cowen794 days ago
Style

Roc Nation and Versace to Kick Off Multiyear Partnership at 2024 Super Bowl

The entertainment giant and Italian fashion house are joining forces on a wide range of initiatives and events.

Joshua Espinoza897 days ago
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Music

Offset Says More Women Started Visiting Him in Jail After Drake Hopped on "Versace"

The ATL rapper said he didn't know how big the song had gotten because he was behind bars at the time.

Joshua Espinoza1010 days ago
Style

Miu Miu, Loewe, Prada, and More Top Lyst’s Hottest Brands List for Q3 2023

Miu Miu became the world’s hottest brand in time for its 30th anniversary. Here's where others landed on Lyst Index's latest ranking.

Alex Ocho1017 days ago
Style

Coach Parent Company Acquiring Versace Owner in $8.5 Billion Deal

The deal will bring together six powerhouse labels under one umbrella: Versace, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

Joshua Espinoza1080 days ago
Versace Bright Crystal Header Image
Pop Culture

Makayla London Knows How to Rock a Versace Fragrance

TikTok creator Makayla London shows off how to rock Versace's Bright Crystal and Dylan Turquoise perfumes to take your outfit to the next level.

Brandon Constantine1331 days ago

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