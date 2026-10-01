ASAP Rocky Unveils New Puma Shoe Styles During AWGE Paris Runway Show

ASAP Rocky has unveiled some new Puma shoe designs, putting them on full display during his AWGE runway show in Paris this week.

During the Wednesday (September 30) presentation at Accor Arena in Paris — which included clothing styles that ranged between punk and military set against the symbolic stage backdrop of a warship — models debuted two of Rocky's unreleased Puma Straycat Suede navy sneaker designs.

To match the scene, models wore wraparound plaid skirts, green bombers and bold navy suits, as well as an oil slick bag.