Style

ASAP Rocky Unveils New Puma Shoe Styles During AWGE Paris Runway Show

The rapper's AWGE Spring/Summer 2027 presentation featured models wearing new and unreleased Straycat and Suede designs.

A$AP Rocky.
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • ASAP Rocky unveiled unreleased Puma Straycat and navy Suede sneakers during AWGE's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show at Paris' Accor Arena.
  • The warship-backed presentation mixed punk and military influences through plaid wraparound skirts, green bombers, navy suits, and an oil-slick bag.
  • The new sneakers will arrive later this year, while Rocky’s post-show concert featured Tyler, the Creator and a family appearance from Rihanna and their son Riot.

ASAP Rocky has unveiled some new Puma shoe designs, putting them on full display during his AWGE runway show in Paris this week.

During the Wednesday (September 30) presentation at Accor Arena in Paris — which included clothing styles that ranged between punk and military set against the symbolic stage backdrop of a warship — models debuted two of Rocky's unreleased Puma Straycat Suede navy sneaker designs.

To match the scene, models wore wraparound plaid skirts, green bombers and bold navy suits, as well as an oil slick bag.

Rocky founded AWGE as a creative agency in 2014, while his longtime stylist Matthew Henson oversees the fashion aspect. Ray-Ban, Puma and Christian Louboutin are strategic partners of the brand, with materials crafted in Italy.

The presentation was followed by a Rocky-headlined concert, where the Harlem native brought out special guest Tyler, the Creator, who joined for performances of "Who Dat Boy" and "POTATO SALAD."

Rocky's partner and mother of his children, Rihanna, joined along with their second child, Riot Rose, for the rapper's performance of "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)."

The Straycat and the navy Suede are scheduled for release later this year, while Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour continues October 4 at Prague's O2 Arena.

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