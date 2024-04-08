Yo Gotti and Glorilla Pull Up to 2024 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

CMG Records showed up to the biggest award show in country music, the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
Yo Gotti and his signee GloRilla attended the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, mixing with some of the biggest stars in country music right now. GloRilla sported a flowing white dress, while Gotti embraced the country feel with an earthy matching Amiri jacket and pants.
In a post on Instagram showing off her outfit, GloRilla wrote, "Just like da air I'm everywhere."
Yo Gotti and GloRilla weren't the only big names to attend the CMT Music Awards. They were joined by a number of high-profile collaborators from Beyoncé's country-influenced album Cowboy Carter, which currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy all made an appearance.
The two CMG Records stars showing up at the awards show comes just days after the release of GloRilla's new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The project features an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion on the song "Wanna Be," which incorporates a sample from Soulja Boy's 2010 track "Pretty Boy Swag." Starting later this year, GloRilla will hit the road with Meg for a 31-date tour.