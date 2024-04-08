Yo Gotti and Glorilla Pull Up to 2024 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

CMG Records showed up to the biggest award show in country music, the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Yo Gotti and his signee GloRilla attended the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, mixing with some of the biggest stars in country music right now. GloRilla sported a flowing white dress, while Gotti embraced the country feel with an earthy matching Amiri jacket and pants.

In a post on Instagram showing off her outfit, GloRilla wrote, "Just like da air I'm everywhere."