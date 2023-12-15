Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, E-40 Attend White House Holiday Party

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, and E-40 were among the long list of celebrities who made an appearance at President Biden's holiday party this week.

The exclusive bash took place Thursday at the White House, as the Biden administration mingled among a diverse list of guests that included friends, family, political figures, entertainers, and athletes.

On Friday, Gotti hopped on Instagram to document his and girlfriend Angela Simmons' night at the White House. The video features the couple, who went public with their relationship earlier this year, chatting with guests, listening to a performance from a string ensemble, and posing for photos next to a portrait of the Obamas.

"Welcome to the White House. Happy Holidays” the CMG boss captioned the clip.