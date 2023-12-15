Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, E-40 Attend White House Holiday Party

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, and E-40 were among the long list of celebrities who made an appearance at President Biden's holiday party this week.
The exclusive bash took place Thursday at the White House, as the Biden administration mingled among a diverse list of guests that included friends, family, political figures, entertainers, and athletes.
On Friday, Gotti hopped on Instagram to document his and girlfriend Angela Simmons' night at the White House. The video features the couple, who went public with their relationship earlier this year, chatting with guests, listening to a performance from a string ensemble, and posing for photos next to a portrait of the Obamas.
"Welcome to the White House. Happy Holidays” the CMG boss captioned the clip.
E-40 also took to Instagram to celebrate his and wife Tracy Stevens' trip to President Biden's residence, posting a video in which the pair posed in front of a painting of Michelle Obama.
"Achieved many accomplishments this year but I remain humble & grateful I give God all the praise," the Bay Area rapper wrote.
Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that Yo Gotti and E-40 were Thursday night's "star guests" in the eyes of the secret service, who made sure to express that they were fans of both artists.
“There were secret servicemen who took a moment to express how big of fans they are of Gotti and E-40, and thanked them for creating ‘the soundtrack of their lives,'” the source shared “[It was surprising] to see them briefly break character since they’re usually so serious.”
Included below are some photos Angela Simmons shared to her Instagram Story over the course of the White House holiday party.