Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas

Money doesn’t seem to be an object for Gotti—sort of. He obviously doesn’t mind spending large sums of money on his girlfriend—including a lavish surprise trip to Turks and Caicos. However, Gotti is admittedly more frugal in other ways. In August, Gotti explained on Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he “can’t afford” private flights and only buys first-class tickets instead.

"I don't even fly private," he said on the radio program. "I can't afford it. I fly first class and I'm keeping my paper. I can't afford it up here [in my head]."

Earlier this month, Gotti and Simmons were among a long list of celebrities in attendance for President Joe Biden’s holiday party at the White House.

Some people believe that Gotti “manifested” his relationship with Simmons as early as 2015 when he infamously namedropped her on his hit “Down in the DM.” The two were spotted at her 35th birthday party last year, and officially confirmed their relationship months later. In March, she gushed about Gotti on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Pretty sure I have the best man in the world.”