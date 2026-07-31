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Angela Simmons Recalls Pastry Success, Says She Generated $75M in Sales a Year
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Says Pastry Hit $75M in Sales—And Even Briefly Outsold Jordans

Inside the dessert-themed shoe line that had 3,000 fans lining up at Foot Locker—and briefly outpaced Jordan, according to Angela Simmons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Angela Simmons.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Shares What Motivated Her to Stay a Virgin Until 28

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has opened up about how her father informed her initial plan to practice abstinence until marriage.

Jose Martinez44 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: Angela Simmons attends Angela Renée: Exclusive Listening Experience "Run To" at Retreat on March 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24:Cam Newton is seen outside "GMA Studio" on November 24, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Angela Simmons Says Cam Newton Gave Her the 'Ick' On First Date

The media personalities met through a "mutual friend" before going on a date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
Jadakiss in a light brown jacket and cap stands next to Angela Simmons in a black top and denim shorts on a busy street.
Style

Angela Simmons’ Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Draws Mixed Reactions

Simmons wore the top in her debut single, "Run To," via Ruff Ryders.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
Angela Simmons Celebrates Birthday As a Single Woman at Habibi Miami
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Rings in 38 With Glam Bash at Habibi Miami

This is the first birthday the hip-hop scion has celebrated without her longtime boyfriend, Yo Gotti.

Bernadette Giacomazzo322 days ago
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Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Talks Yo Gotti Breakup, Says She’s in 'Healing Season'

The reality television personality still envisions a "healthy love" for herself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angela Simmons attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons ‘Hated’ That Her Son Learned of His Father's Murder Online Before She Could Tell Him

Simmons planned on explaining to her son how his father died when he turned 10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams673 days ago
US rapper Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons arrive to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.
Music

Yo Gotti Reportedly Spent $500K In Hermès Gifts for Angela Simmons' 37th Birthday

The Memphis rapper and Collective Music Group label took his girlfriend on a lavish trip to Utah for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams685 days ago
angela simmons
Music

Yo Gotti Makes Angela Simmons' Birthday One to Rememeber With Lavish Vacation, Gifts

The couple, who've been dating since 2022, celebrated Simmons' birthday with a private getaway.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
Angela Simmons on a red carpet wearing a strapless, intricately beaded and sequined gown with a deep neckline, holding a matching clutch
Pop Culture

Fans Have Thoughts on Angela Simmons Hopping in Oreo-Filled Bath to Launch New Slutty Vegan Menu Item

The socialite and Angela's Cakes owner rattled social media for the second time in less than two weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams759 days ago
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Unknown woman in a green patterned gown poses holding a green gun prop on a red carpet, with part of the "Nature's Biggest Fight" logo in the background
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Once Again Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards, Calls It a ‘Poor Decision'

Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards

Jaelani Turner-Williams765 days ago
Angela Simmons in an intricately patterned, plunging dress with a statement handgun clutch on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2024
Style

Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

"I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm," Simmons added.

Jaelani Turner-Williams767 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas

"IF YOU AINT HUSTLIN TO SHARE IT WITH UR PPL IDK WTF YOU DOING," wrote Gotti on Instagram.

Alex Ocho955 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, E-40 Attend White House Holiday Party

The trio documented the star-studded affair with a series of posts on Instagram.

Brad Callas966 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Gets Angela Simmons Emotional With Birthday Surprise

Gotti went all out to celebrate Simmons' birthday in Turks and Caicos.

Alex Ocho1053 days ago
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Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
Music

Angela Simmons Says She Has the 'Best Man in the World' After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

After confirming her relationship with rapper Yo Gotti at the start of the year, Angela Simmons has showered her boyfriend with praise once again.

Joe Price1243 days ago
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons appear at Memphis Grizzlies game
Music

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Appear Courtside at Grizzlies Game After Going Public With Relationship

Weeks after announcing their relationship, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their first public appearance together on Wednesday at the Memphis Grizzlies game.

Brad Callas1296 days ago

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