Ken Carson x Fox Racing Collection: Now Available on Complex

Ken Carson and Fox Racing built a four-piece capsule around screen-printed graphics, and all four pieces are open for preorder on Complex as ComplexCon LA exclusives. The run covers heavyweight tees and zip-up hoodies.
How to Buy: Ken Carson x Fox Racing
Shop the Ken Carson x Fox Racing collection, tees and zip-up hoodies in black and white, on Complex.
The tees are $40 each and the zip-up hoodies are $100 each. Every piece is sold as a preorder with an eight-week production window, and all sales are final.
The collection ties to ComplexCon's October 3 and 4 run at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where Carson headlined the Saturday date alongside ApolloRed1 and HXG before Playboi Carti's "00pium" takeover closed night two. The Atlanta artist arrived there off his first Billboard 200 No. 1, More Chaos, which followed the Gold-certified A Great Chaos. He has more than 4 billion streams and over 230,000 tickets sold, plus recent Gold certifications for "Succubus," "SS," "Jennifer's Body," and "I Need You."
Preorders ship within seven business days following December 4.