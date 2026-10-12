The Hellstar x 2Pac Collaboration is Available Now on Complex

Hellstar's latest blockbuster collaboration is getting a second life online. After debuting at ComplexCon Los Angeles earlier this month, the brand’s official 2Pac collab is now available online, exclusively on Complex.

The online drop adds two new designs that weren’t available at ComplexCon: the Pride of the Panther Crewneck and the Studio Notes T-Shirt. The rest of the 21-piece lineup carries over from ComplexCon, minus a few exclusive styles that sold out on the convention floor.

The brand frames the release as "a collaboration honoring the life, legacy, and light of 2Pac Shakur." Behind it sits a three-way partnership: Hellstar, the Los Angeles label co-founded in 2020 by Sean "Seanie" Holland and Joseph "Juice" Pendleton, developed the collection with Interscope Records and the 2Pac Shakur Estate.

The lineup pulls from the coveted bootleg rap tees of the '90s, reworked through Hellstar's signature flare. Tees run $150 to $160—including the "Come With Me" Bootleg, with its red-and-blue twins graphic and yellow lettering—alongside fleece from $190 to $250, a $300 Euphanasia jersey, and headwear from $100 to $120. Holland laid out what the collaboration meant to him in a rare interview with Complex in August, before any of the pieces had been revealed.

"Being able to have the official license with 2Pac, I think it's another one of those things of being able to prove myself and show what I can do when someone trusts in me creatively," he said.

A Hellstar teaser landed on 2Pac's official Instagram ahead of ComplexCon on September 26. Campaign imagery, photographed by Kaito at LA's Heritage United Methodist Church, paired the collection with 2Pac’s own words: "I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world."

The collection also arrives ahead of the 30th anniversary of 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, released under the name Makaveli in November 1996, two months after his death. Complex recently ranked it among the 10 best rap albums of that year.

Shop HELLSTAR and 2Pac on Complex