'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Dead at 34

Acclaimed Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, full name Roy Frank ‘RJ’ Mitte III, has died at the age of 34.

On Monday (Oct. 12), TMZ reported that Mitte—who portrayed Walter White’s son, Walter White Jr., on all five seasons of Breaking Bad—died by suicide in Brownsville, Texas. An investigation is ongoing. His representatives have since confirmed his death.

“It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representatives said. “RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.”

He also starred in several TV series, including Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse, and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!). Aside from his acting, Mitte was a disability-rights activist who drew from his own experiences living with cerebral palsy. His character Walter White Jr. also had cerebral palsy, bringing more awareness of the movement disorder in a high-profile role.

Shortly before his death, he appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast to talk about his work on Breaking Bad and his friendships with the cast and crew. He also shared pictures on social media showing him with his Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada, who played one of the two Salamanca cousins on the show and its spin-off, Better Call Saul.