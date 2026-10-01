ComplexCon 2026: All of the Playboi Carti and 00pium Collaborations

00pium is the record label and creative collective founded by Playboi Carti, home to Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and a roster known as much for its style as its music. This year the collective is staging a full takeover of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles. Carti serves as co-artistic director alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and headlines Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, while Ken Carson headlines Saturday, with Destroy Lonely, F1lthy, ApolloRed1, and HXG also on the bill. That presence extends to the ComplexCon floor, where the 00pium roster is bringing a slate of exclusive collaborations to Complex's 10th anniversary edition of the convention. Stay tuned for updates and more information about 00pium collaborations at ComplexCon.

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