ComplexCon 2026: All of the Playboi Carti and 00pium Collaborations

00pium is the record label and creative collective founded by Playboi Carti, home to Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and a roster known as much for its style as its music. This year the collective is staging a full takeover of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles. Carti serves as co-artistic director alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and headlines Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, while Ken Carson headlines Saturday, with Destroy Lonely, F1lthy, ApolloRed1, and HXG also on the bill. That presence extends to the ComplexCon floor, where the 00pium roster is bringing a slate of exclusive collaborations to Complex's 10th anniversary edition of the convention. Stay tuned for updates and more information about 00pium collaborations at ComplexCon.
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Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness x NBA
Mitchell & Ness built its name on authentic throwback jerseys, and its latest run with Playboi Carti and the NBA will be available exclusively at ComplexCon. The collection spans franchises including the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers, with Carti's YVL lettering.
I.AM.GIA x YVL
I.AM.GIA, the women's label best known for its two-piece sets, is linking with Playboi Carti on a collaboration debuting at ComplexCon. The brand has previewed baby tees carrying Carti's YVL branding, with the full collection yet to be revealed.
Destroy Lonely x Von Dutch Hollywood
Von Dutch Hollywood is collaborating with Destroy Lonely and the 00pium rapper has teased products on his Instagram. The full collection has yet to be revealed. Destroy Lonely will also have his own booth on the ComplexCon Marketplace floor.
Ken Carson x Converse
Ken Carson has name-checked Chuck Taylors in his lyrics, and he has now teased a Converse collaboration of his own. The pack reworks the Chuck Taylor into a set of all-black high-top and boot-like silhouettes, including a leather Chuck 70 with Carson's Teen X logo in place of the classic All Star branding.