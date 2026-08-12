RVCA and Tapout Drop a Limited-Edition Capsule With UFC Fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera

RVCA is heading back to its MMA roots with a new limited-edition capsule in collaboration with Tapout and fronted by UFC fighter Marlon "Chito" Vera.

The nine-piece collection spans streetwear pieces, including heavyweight hoodies, training shorts and mesh separates, with prices running from $45 to $130.

The drop also includes three style tiers. The Mat-Ready Performance tier covers technical rashguards and Fight Scrapper shorts built for training. The Athletic Lifestyle tier pairs breathable mesh shorts with mesh jersey tees for lightweight, everyday wear. The Street Apparel tier leans into heavyweight essentials: the Dayshift Tapout Tee, a black camo long sleeve, a relaxed hoodie, and a satin bomber jacket.