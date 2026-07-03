Eva Longoria

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Inside Jeff Bezos' $50M Philanthropy Gift to Eva Longoria
Pop Culture

Why Jeff Bezos’ $50M Gift Didn’t Change Eva Longoria’s Approach to Giving

Inside the massive Bezos award that reshaped her foundation, her Latina empowerment mission, and why she says real impact has nothing to do with net worth.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
Eva Longoria Reveals Her Side Hustle While She Was a 'Struggling Actor'
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria’s Secret Corporate Side Hustle That Paid More Than Acting

Inside the temp agency grind that had her negotiating 401(k)s between scenes—and why she kept the job even after landing TV roles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Eva Longoria Recalls Filming 'So Many Bathtub Scenes' for 'Desperate Housewives'
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Recalls Filming 'So Many' Sex Scenes on ‘Desperate Housewives’

The Gabrielle-and-the-gardener storyline was steamy on screen, but Eva Longoria says filming those scenes came with 'so many' takes and plenty of laughs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Eva Longoria, 50 Cent, and Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

50 Cent Spotted Filming Eva Longoria-Directed Movie With Kim Kardashian

The film also stars Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

Trey Alston146 days ago
Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song are set to star in the Netflix Original 'The Fifth Wheel,' directed by Eva Longoria
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song Set to Star in Netflix’s ‘The Fifth Wheel’

The Eva Longoria-directed Netflix Original will feature a star-studded cast.

Alex Gonzalez220 days ago
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Ice Cube with glasses and a beard looks intensely forward, with a blurred office background.
Pop Culture

Mindbogglingly Awful 'War of the Worlds' Starring Ice Cube Bags Rare Zero Percent Tomatometer Rating

If you hate yourself, make it a double feature with 2017's 'The Emoji Movie.'

Trace William Cowen347 days ago
Ice Cube & Eva Longoria's 'War of the Worlds' Re-Imagining Gets Release Date
Pop Culture

Ice Cube & Eva Longoria's 'War of the Worlds' Re-Imagining Gets Release Date

The re-imagining of the classic film will hit Prime Video on July 30.

Bernadette Giacomazzo356 days ago
Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Rocks Hot Pink Bikini While Frolicking With Family in Spain

The actress soaked up sun, sipped wine, and stole the internet’s heart from Spain.

Maggie Ekberg382 days ago
Eva Longoria in a black dress on the red carpet and Keanu Reeves in a suit at a movie premiere.
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Saved ‘John Wick’ With Last Minute $6 Million Cash Infusion, Directors Say

Just 24 hours before production had to shut down, Longoria saved the day.

Joe Price632 days ago
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Says White Male Directors Get More Chances to Fail

Eva Longoria is no stranger to Hollywood's glaring double standards, and she's here to talk about it.

Joe Price1150 days ago
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Eva Longoria
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Apologizes After Accusations She Downplayed Black Women's Impact on Election

After facing backlash for seemingly downplaying the impact Black women had on the 2020 election, actress and activist Eva Longoria has apologized.

Joe Price2077 days ago
Alicia Keys
Music

Watch 'Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy' f/ Performances by Alicia Keys, Offset, and More

The event is billed as a "nonpartisan celebration of American democracy," that will inform audiences how to safely cast their votes amid the pandemic.

Joshua Espinoza2086 days ago
Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia
Sports

Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Part of Ownership Group of NWSL Expansion Team

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is part of a number of members of an ownership group for an NWSL expansion team, making her the youngest pro sports owner in the U.S.

Gavin Evans2187 days ago
Eva Longoria
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria to Direct Biopic About the Creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos

'Flamin' Hot' has its director.

Gavin Evans2517 days ago
This is Dora.
Pop Culture

Check Out the Trailer for the Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Film

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' is set to hit theaters Aug. 2.

Joshua Espinoza2673 days ago
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Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Compared Donald Trump to Hitler, and He Went Ballistic on Twitter

The Mexican community continues to hit back.

ianservantes4035 days ago

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