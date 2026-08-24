SNIPES and Jordan Brand Send Over 1,000 Philadelphia Kids Back to School With Free Gear

As part of its annual give-back initiative, SNIPES and Jordan Brand delivered back-to-school essentials to multiple neighborhoods across Philly on Thursday (Aug. 20). The program stopped at SNIPES Strawberry Square and SNIPES Haddington Plaza before hosting a private event at Belmont Charter School in West Philadelphia. At the open-to-the-public events, students were provided with school supplies, food, and the opportunity to win giveaways.

“Today’s Back-To-School event with SNIPES and Jordan Brand is a celebration of what makes Belmont Charter School so special—our students, families, staff, and community,” said Shian Stevens, Director of Executive Operations at Belmont Charter Network. “As we prepare for another school year, we’re excited to welcome our families back, strengthen those connections, and make sure every student starts the year feeling supported, valued, and ready to succeed. At Belmont, we believe it truly takes a village, and today is a reflection of that village coming together for our children.”

The initiative follows last year’s program, which saw SNIPES team up with Under Armor and Philly artist KUR for a back-to-school drive.

“Back-to-school is one of the most important moments of the year for the communities we serve, and for us, showing up means meeting our consumers where they are,” SNIPES added in a statement. “Taking this year’s giveback on the road allowed us to move beyond a single location and connect directly with students and families across Philadelphia. Together with Jordan Brand, we’re continuing to invest in the next generation while creating meaningful experiences that bring community to the forefront.”