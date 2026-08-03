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21 Savage Hosts 10th Annual 'Issa Back 2 School Drive,' Expands Financial Literacy Program

The rapper's Leading By Example Foundation brought backpacks, shoes, and food to Stone Mountain's Wade Walker YMCA.

21 Savage Presents 10th Annual Issa Back To School Drive
Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

21 Savage hosted his tenth annual Issa Back to School Drive at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Georgia on Sunday (August 2), and he marked the occasion by expanding his financial literacy program.

The Atlanta rapper and his Leading By Example Foundation distributed backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and food to 2,000 local families and students ahead of the new school year at the event, an annual tradition. He also used the event, produced by Momma Flystyle and sponsored by Live Nation, to celebrate the expansion of his Bank Account financial literacy program, which is now heading into ten DeKalb County schools.

The Bank Account initiative grew out of 21 Savage's partnership with Get Schooled and Juma, using his multi-platinum single "Bank Account" from his Issa album to build social awareness around financial literacy. The program teaches young people the fundamentals of money management, opening bank accounts, and saving for college, and its free online component, Bank Account at Home, extends those resources to youth nationwide.

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