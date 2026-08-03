21 Savage Hosts 10th Annual 'Issa Back 2 School Drive,' Expands Financial Literacy Program

21 Savage hosted his tenth annual Issa Back to School Drive at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Georgia on Sunday (August 2), and he marked the occasion by expanding his financial literacy program.

The Atlanta rapper and his Leading By Example Foundation distributed backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and food to 2,000 local families and students ahead of the new school year at the event, an annual tradition. He also used the event, produced by Momma Flystyle and sponsored by Live Nation, to celebrate the expansion of his Bank Account financial literacy program, which is now heading into ten DeKalb County schools.