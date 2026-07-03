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Snipes x Saucony 'City Lights'
Sneakers

How to Buy the Snipes x Saucony 'City Lights' Collection

The three-shoe 'City Lights' Snipes x Saucony collab is available now.

Victor Deng168 days ago
DJ Khaled stands on a beach, wearing a pink and blue shirt, with a pink house and palm trees in the background.
Style

DJ Khaled Stars in New Miami-Inspired MCM and SNIPES Campaign

Miami is the chief inspiration behind the new campaign.

Trace William Cowen434 days ago
Snipes x Adidas Forum Low Detroit 313 Day Release Date IE4786 Profile
Sneakers

Snipes and Adidas Celebrate 313 Day with Detroit-Inspired Forum Lows

Snipes and Adidas are releasing a Detroit-inspired pair of Forum Lows in celebration of the city's 313 Day celebration, which will also include a dance battle.

Brandon Richard1226 days ago
This is an image of Coi Leray
Style

SNIPES Taps Coi Leray as Face of New Apparel Collection

Coi Leray is the face of SNIPES' newest collection. She posted a video on Instagram announcing the partnership, modeling the flashy new apparel.

Starr Savoy1236 days ago
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black video
Music

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black Unleash New Song and Video "King Snipe"

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black have collaborated on tracks like “I Knew It,” “Big Boy Diamonds,” “Vibin in This Bih,” and “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars.

Joshua Espinoza1282 days ago
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Snipes 'Crack the Code'
Sneakers

Snipes to Open Computer Labs in Lower-Income Neighborhoods Across the US

Sneaker retailer Snipes is opening state-of-the-art computer labs across the US for its latest 'Crack the Code' campaign. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1486 days ago
The logo of the German footwear shop Snipes
Sneakers

Snipes Announces Acquisition of Jimmy Jazz

Global sportswear retailer Snipes has announced the acquisition of East Coast-based sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1689 days ago

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