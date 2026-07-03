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Building on last year's campaign, France’s Vicky R, Spain’s DEVA, and Italy’s Axell have been hard at work in the studio with M Huncho on a special collab.James Keith
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and this is equally applicable to music. Collaboration is key in this milieu, the sharing and distillation of multYemi Abiade
How rappers like Bobby Shmurda, Dej Loaf, and others came to define rap in 2014.Max Goldberg
Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg and DJ Snips of Livin' Proof fame go head-to-head on Kanye West, New York City rap, and the UK grime scene.Wil Jones