Angel Reese Gives 1,000 Atlanta Kids a Back-to-School Boost

The giveaway continues Reese’s mission of empowering young female athletes and investing in her communities, following past efforts like her Reebok-backed support of the girls’ team at Baltimore’s Saint Frances Academy with signature sneakers, custom uniforms, and training.

Families must register via Eventbrite to attend the noon–3 p.m. event, which will also feature food trucks, a live DJ, bounce houses, the Atlanta Dream Pop-A-Shot Challenge, a shoe raffle, and an appearance by Reese herself.

Angel Reese is bringing her Angel C. Reese Foundation to Atlanta for its first local event, giving away 1,000 clear backpacks filled with school supplies to first- through eighth-grade students on Saturday, Aug. 1, near Georgia Tech.

Angel Reese is already making an impact in Atlanta beyond the hardwood. Less than four months after arriving with the Atlanta Dream, the three-time WNBA All-Star is bringing the Angel C. Reese Foundation to her new city for its first-ever Atlanta community event, supplying 1,000 local children with free backpacks filled with school supplies before the new school year begins. According to an Instagram announcement posted to Reese’s official page, the back-to-school giveaway is set for Saturday, August 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at a location near Georgia Tech's campus. Families with students in first through eighth grade must register through Eventbrite to attend, with the exact address shared after approval. Along with clear backpacks stocked with classroom essentials, the event will feature food trucks, a live DJ, bounce houses, the Atlanta Dream Pop-A-Shot Challenge, a shoe raffle, and an appearance by Reese.

Reese announced the event on social media with a short but unmistakable message: "BACK TO SCHOOL IN THE A," adding a crown emoji. The giveaway marks another expansion of the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which Reese launched in 2023 to support girls and women through sports, education, financial literacy, and community programming. While the organization has previously hosted holiday drives and youth-focused initiatives, this is its first major outreach effort since Reese's move to Atlanta. It's also the latest example of Reese using her platform to invest in the communities tied to her career. During the previous high school basketball season, the foundation partnered with Reebok to support the girls' basketball team at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, where Reese starred before playing at the collegiate and professional levels. As part of that initiative, the Panthers received Angel Reese 1 signature sneakers, custom Reebok uniforms, and performance gear, while Reese also committed to leading a player development practice.