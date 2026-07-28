GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

HMBL Zay Completes 3,000-Mile Walk From Philly to California After 124 Days

The Philadelphia streamer and community activist used his sometimes-harrowing journey to raise nearly $200,000 for a planned trade school.

Streamer HMBL Zay has finished a nearly 3,000-mile walk from Philadelphia to California.

The 27-year-old streamer, whose real name is Isaiah Thomas, completed his 124-day cross-country journey on Monday (July 27).

“Three thousand miles on foot through the desert, through the mountains, through the sundown towns, got hit by new cars. Anything is possible,” Zay said in a video standing in front of the California state sign.

He continued, “It's not about me. God used me as a vessel to show the world to show the youth that anything is possible. When they laugh at you, when they tell you that you can't do something, you got to believe in yourself. Everything that we went through to lead to this moment, four months on the road sacrificing day in day out.”

Just 34 days after beginning his journey, Zay was walking with a car trailing behind him as a safety barrier when another car rear-ended it. The impact caused Zay and his equipment to be hit by the “safety” car. Emergency crews then transported him to a local hospital.

Days before completing the journey, Zay told NBC Philadelphia that the walk was intended to inspire others and help raise money to build a trade school for kids. Despite being hit by a car, he explained why he was determined to keep going.

"It's something that's crazy to do," Thomas told the station. "I just understood the vision behind it, even when I got hit by the car, and a lot of people telling me to stop for my own safety."

He added, "I realized a lot of these kids have talents and gifts but need an opportunity. So I took it upon myself to travel across the country to show people how serious I was about building this trade school."

Zay’s GoFundMe page has raised over $154,000 in donations out of a $200,000 goal. Per the page, money will be used to create HMBL University and the HMBL Summer Camp, which will provide access to trade certifications and skills to high school graduates.

Related Stories

RaKai wearing a black headwrap and a white shirt, smiling in front of a purple background with white text.
Pop Culture

RaKai Calls 911 Over Bad Haircut, Panics When Officer Says He Could 'Go to Jail'

The 17-year-old Twitch streamer believed police could help him sue a barber after trying someone new for a haircut.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Kai Cenat Streamer University 2026
Pop Culture

The Best Moments From Streamer University 2026

School is in session!

Khal16 days ago
PlaqueBoyMax in camo attire, sunglasses, and a headscarf stands indoors near a Red Bull Mirage sign, with mountains visible outside.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Praises Wardrobe as 'Real Friend' After Award Win at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Wardrobe has “a very promising future,” according to PlaqueBoyMax.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App