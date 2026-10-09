Kai Cenat Breaks Down His Viral Moment With Ye at ComplexCon 2026

Kai Cenat shared some insight into his recent link-up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West at his VIVET clothing booth at ComplexCon.
In a viral clip, Cenat was seen talking to Ye about the VIVET electrician boot. During a recent stream, he broke down how their conversation went down and said that he received a lot of compliments on the piece from Ye.
“I’m explaining how we are designing a mid-top version, a shorter length one… We about to release a mid-weight,” he explained. “He like, ’Yeah.’ He said, ‘I like how you already have it.’ He likes how the boot is already; he likes how big it is.”
He also noted that Ye pointed down to his own boots, noting that he’s a big fan of tall boot designs.
The viral moment arrived after the two had a public feud when Cenat received some merch from Ye that ran a little too big for him.
"Don't make no jokes about my clothes,” Ye wrote in a DM to Cenat in 2024 after a viral clip showed him wearing Vultures merch that didn’t fit him. “When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing…When ‘Vultures’ song came out you ain't play my verse… You controlled. Don't play with me."
Cenat was surprised by the moment, but it appears as though everything is going well between the two these days. Last year, for instance, Ye pulled up to the Grammy Awards and briefly connected with Cenat.