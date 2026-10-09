Kai Cenat Breaks Down His Viral Moment With Ye at ComplexCon 2026

Kai Cenat shared some insight into his recent link-up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West at his VIVET clothing booth at ComplexCon.

In a viral clip, Cenat was seen talking to Ye about the VIVET electrician boot. During a recent stream, he broke down how their conversation went down and said that he received a lot of compliments on the piece from Ye.

“I’m explaining how we are designing a mid-top version, a shorter length one… We about to release a mid-weight,” he explained. “He like, ’Yeah.’ He said, ‘I like how you already have it.’ He likes how the boot is already; he likes how big it is.”